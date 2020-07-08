No new appointments for K visa interviews now
Question: My fiancé has filed for me and I've not heard anything about my interview. Would this visa be impacted by the recent Presidential Proclamation; when will interviews resume?
Answer: On June 22 the president signed a proclamation which extends the previous Proclamation 10014 and suspends the entry of certain additional foreign nationals to the United States through December 31, 2020. The US Department of State is implementing this proclamation, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. Under the proclamation, the State Department temporarily will not issue some visas, with certain exceptions as laid out in the proclamation itself. The proclamation is not retroactive and no valid visas will be revoked under this proclamation.
Please noted, however, that the K visa for fiancés of US citizens is a non-immigrant visa and the Presidential Proclamation does not suspend entry for K visa holders. However, at this time we cannot offer appointments for K visa interviews due to the worldwide suspension of routine visa services. We are continuing to process cases for K visa applicants who have already attended their interview. Once we are able to resume routine services we will contact applicants to schedule their K visa appointments. We will handle cases in the order we received them from the National Visa Center.
Please know that your visa case is important to us and it will be processed as soon as it is feasible to do so. We appreciate your patience in the meantime.
