No one helped, says fire victim's nephew
WATT TOWN, St Ann — The nephew of an elderly man who died in a fire at his home is disappointed that the residents of the community and passers-by did not respond to the smoke coming from a house that claimed the life of his uncle on Sunday.
According to a police report, the victim has been identified as Janise McKenzie, a labourer here in Watt Town.
According to McKenzie's nephew, Horrace Scott, after reviewing the surveillance cameras on his house that also keep track of his uncle's home, he noticed that the fire had started on Saturday night around 11:00 pm.
“Mi see the big fire light up the house and three vehicles drive pass and nobody no see the fire in the house… mi couldn't even see the camera good to how the smoke cover it,” he said, holding back tears.
Scott said he returned to his community around 1:00 pm on Sunday to attend a funeral service that was set to commence at 2:00 pm the same day. But, after parking his car he saw smoke coming from his uncle's home and then he noticed that something was wrong.
He said he then proceeded to call him and opened his door, but he did not respond. Subsequently, he discovered the charred remains of McKenzie on the floor.
“When mi look, the man burn up beside him bed, if mi did home mi would see when the fire started because I watch my cameras right through the night,” he said.
Scott also alleged that a worship service was being held at a church that is located above the deceased's home, but no one responded to the smoke.
“If mi never come home, the whole area would burn down, [including] the business place, because it would continue blazing,” Scott said, pointing to a nearby bar.
He described McKenzie as healthy and active and said they both had a good relationship.
The fire destroyed only the bed and the wooden flooring underneath it, leaving the foundation of the house.
The divisional commander for the St Ann Fire Brigade told the Jamaica Observer that the cause of the fire was still unknown and that his department and the police were carrying out investigations.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy