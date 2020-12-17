No party at infirmary, says McKenzie

LOCAL Government Minister Desmond McKenzie yesterday blasted unnamed organisers who, he said, have been advertising an event to be held at the Portland infirmary in Port Antonio.

“This organisation had no discussions at all with the Portland Municipal Corporation. There is no permission that has been granted, but yet these individuals are out there soliciting money under the guise that they are putting on a treat for the homeless and the infirmary,” he said. “I want to advise the public that there is no such event that is planned to take place in any infirmary across the country.”

Under the Disaster Risk Management Act, one of the tools in the Government's arsenal against COVID-19, mass gatherings are not allowed, and certainly not at places that house vulnerable groups such as the elderly.

It has, generally, been a challenge getting full compliance with the regulations, and the authorities have been calling on the public to help report events being held in contravention of the rules. An appeal launched last Friday yielded more than 130 tips by Tuesday.

– Brittny Hutchinson