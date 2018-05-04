No time to relax on World Press Freedom Day — PAJ

THE Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ) World Press Freedom Day 2018 — celebrated globally on May 3 — comes at a sobering time for the global media community and follows the killing of 10 journalists in Afghanistan on Monday.

This year's theme “Keeping Power in Check: Media, Justice and the Rule of Law” encapsulates the critical role media plays, but also highlights the increasing obstacles media workers face in doing their jobs, the PAJ said.

It noted that successive Jamaican administrations have avoided the excesses of governments elsewhere, leading to Jamaica's continued good showing on the Global Press Freedom Index. Jamaica ranked 6th this year, up two places from last year's index.

However, the PAJ said it would continue to call attention to legislative provisions which need to be improved, and which undermine or have the potential to undermine freedom of the press.

Some provisions of the Data Protection Act now before Parliament, it noted, are a clear and present danger to investigative journalism and must be amended to reflect these concerns.

“This is why the PAJ and the Media Association of Jamaica have called for journalism to be exempted from the provisions of the legislation.

”An important aspect of freedom of information is access to information. While Jamaica was one of the first countries in the Caribbean to enact an Access to Information law, the legislation is in need of reform to make it more effective and useful for the media and the public,” said a PAJ statement.

“This is not a time to bask in the glow of Jamaica's continued good press freedom showing,” said PAJ President Dionne Jackson Miller.

“We have to remain vigilant for local threats to press freedom, and continue to lend our voices to calls for the global community to promote avenues to protect the safety of journalists,” said Jackson Miller.

According to the PAJ, the new challenges being thrown up by the spread of social media and its misuse, for example, to spread “fake news” have led to governments like Malaysia enacting repressive laws inimical to freedom of expression.

The seriousness of this problem, it said, has led advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) to launch a “#FightFakeNews” campaign today, saying that “combatting disinformation is now one of the biggest challenges for journalism's defenders.”

“Content that is produced in a rigorous and honest manner is increasingly being subjected to unfair competition from sponsored content, propaganda and rumour,” RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said in a statement.

“As surveys have shown, fake news circulates more easily than trustworthy news because of a cognitive bias in human beings. We cannot remain passive in the face of this threat to the honesty of the public debate and, by extension, to democracy,” he said.

Meanwhile, to mark World Press Freedom Day, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: “From decades-old state censorship in Cuba to the White House-led demonisation of the US press and the relentless wave of lethal attacks against Mexican reporters, the Americas remains an extremely difficult and dangerous region for journalists.

“Mexico experienced alarming levels of violence against the press last year as 12 reporters were killed, making it the world's deadliest country for journalists alongside Syria. Not only do Mexico's brave journalists face threats and attacks from organised crime, but also in many cases from public officials.

“Media workers in countries such as Colombia, Honduras, Nicaragua, Paraguay and Venezuela continue to face an array of serious obstacles, including threats, harassment, intimidation and attacks. These sinister efforts to silence the press and curtail freedom of expression cannot be allowed to continue.

“A free press is fundamental for preventing human rights abuses and combatting impunity. All states across the Americas must immediately recognise the important work of journalists and other media workers by implementing effective mechanisms to protect them and by conducting thorough, independent and impartial investigations into all threats and attacks against them,” said Amnesty.