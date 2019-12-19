Noel daCosta to take temporary chairmanship of OUR as Matalon quits

THE search is now on for a new chairman for the Office of Utilities Regulation (OUR).

The OUR yesterday confirmed whispers, which have been circulating since late last week, that its first chairman, Joseph M Matalon has submitted his resignation to Governor General Sir Patrick Allen and is to demit office on January 1, 2020.

According to the OUR, Matalon, who was recently appointed chairman of the RJR/GLEANER Communications Group and who also chairs the ICD Group Holdings Limited, resigned to avoid potential conflict of interest.

Matalon was appointed the first chairman of the seven-member Office of the OUR by the governor general in 2016, following an amendment in the Office of Utilities Regulation Act in 2015 which expanded the office from three to seven members.

He was given the job for five years but recently indicated to the governor general that he was stepping down to pursue his interests in business areas that could potentially be in conflict with his position as a member of the OUR.

Matalon reportedly expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the OUR at a pivotal time in its history.

In a release yesterday, the OUR said Matalon's dynamic tenure was marked by the strengthening of its institutional capacity to carry out its prescribed functions, and to improve the quality and sustainability of its governance framework.

“Among other accomplishments, he steered the development and implementation of the Corporate Governance Manual, a comprehensive communications policy; initiated annual performance evaluations of the office members; and created the office's committee structure,” said the OUR.

“He established and shaped the OUR's then new leadership structure, in accordance with the 2015 amendments to the OUR Act, and spearheaded major improvements in the OUR's financial management,” added the entity in its release.

The OUR's Director General Ansord Hewitt has, meanwhile, expressed regret on behalf of the staff and management at Matalon's departure, and thanked him for his “sage leadership throughout his tenure”.

“Mr Matalon brought strong and insightful guidance as well as novel thinking to the organisation's new direction, post-2016, and helped tremendously with the transition from the old to the new structure of the office. His acute grasp of issues, strong visionary leadership, exemplary work ethic and presence and willing ear will really be missed,” said Hewitt, in tribute to the man who once served as the president of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica.

Under the 2015 amendment to the legislation the Office of the OUR includes six appointed members and the director general who serves as an ex officio member.

Four of the members are appointed by the governor general on the recommendation of the prime minister, after consultation with the leader of the Opposition. One member is appointed by the governor general after consultation with the private sector, and one member is appointed by the governor general on the recommendation of a body appearing to represent consumers.

The chairperson is appointed by the governor general from the four persons recommended by the prime minister.

The law also provides for the deputy chairperson, who in this case is Noel daCosta, to lead the office until a new chairperson is appointed.