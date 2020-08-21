Nominations open for PM's National Youth Awards for Excellence
NOMINATIONS are now being accepted for the Prime Minister's National Youth Awards for Excellence. They will be closed on September 11.
Chair of the selection committee, Rhys Campbell, told JIS News that the annual event is open to all Jamaican nationals between 15 and 29 years of age who are living in Jamaica and the diaspora.
Nominees should excel, show resilience, contribute to national development and be of upstanding character, he pointed out.
“What is heartening is to see so many young persons who have displayed these qualities and are deserving of this kind of recognition,” Campbell said.
Nominees must distinguish themselves in the categories of agriculture and agro-processing; entrepreneurship or social entrepreneurship; journalism, e-journalism, media; arts and culture; leadership; environmental protection; nation-building (volunteerism); academics; innovation in science and technology; international achievement; and youth development.
Nomination forms may be downloaded from www.youthjamaica.com or the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information(MoEYI) website: https://moey.gov.jm. Completed forms should be submitted along with a copy of the nominee's birth certificate, academic certificates, proof of achievements and awards, identification card, two written references, and profile of achievements.
Submission may be done electronically to the pmyouthawardsja@gmail.com or dropped off at MoEYI, 2-4 National Heroes' Circle or any of the youth information centres (YIC) islandwide.
The Prime Minister's National Youth Awards for Excellence, started in 1998, is the highest honour bestowed upon Jamaican youth who have achieved eminent national and international distinction.
