Nominations open for young people to join Commonwealth Youth Council

NOMINATIONS are open for young leaders to apply to stand for positions on the Commonwealth Youth Council, the body which represents the Commonwealth's 1.4 billion young people.

The council, one of the world's most diverse youth-led bodies, is seeking candidates for its nine executive positions to serve from 2021 to 2023.

The elected candidates will develop and run the council, organise workshops and advisory panels, give recommendations for youth development, and attend high-level, policy-shaping forums across the world.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland said:

“At a time of unprecedented crises rooted in disease, discrimination and disaster, young people are at a greater risk of challenges such as poverty, unemployment and learning losses than other age groups. However, they remain positive, engaged and vocal on the challenges and opportunities.

“Now more than ever, we must harness their exceptional vitality, impressive talent and unique perspective in our recovery and rebuilding efforts.

“The Commonwealth Youth Council is one such platform, which gives young leaders, who best understand the challenges of their peers, a seat at tables to influence decisions affecting their lives and future.”

The call for nominations was first announced last year, however, the entire process was suspended due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. All interested candidates, including those who applied last year, must resubmit their nominations.

Commonwealth citizens, aged 15-27, have until February 21 to apply for the following positions:

• Chairperson (open only to applicants from the Pacific region, as per the rotation policy)

• Vice-chairperson – Inclusion and Engagement

• Vice-chairperson – Partnerships and Resources

• Vice-chairperson – Policy and Advocacy

• Regional representative – Africa and Europe

• Regional representative – Asia Regional

• Representative – Caribbean and Americas

• Regional representative – Pacific

• Representative – special interest groups (any region)

Candidates must have at least three years of experience working with a national youth council or a youth-led organisation.

After nominations and clearance, shortlisted candidates will campaign online from March 29, 2021 to May 5, 2021. The elections will take place online on May 7 to 8, while the results will be announced May 10.

Set up in 2013, the Commonwealth Youth Council aims to advance the youth development agenda across the 54 member countries and boost young people's participation at all levels of decision-making.