COMMUNITY health aid workers conducting COVID-19 surveillance in Waterford, St Catherine and Whitfield Town in Kingston are concerned that most residents are still not wearing face masks.

Scanty streets with few people gathered at corner shops and domino tables in Whitfield Town yesterday were signs that residents were keeping their social distance. But for regional technical director at the South East Regional Health Authority, Dr Sandra Chambers, non-compliance with mask-wearing was the main cause for concern.

“I'm here walking around and I'm still seeing so many people not wearing a mask,” Dr Chambers told the Jamaica Observer during a tour of the community yesterday.

“This is why we are here issuing masks to the residents and encouraging persons to wear a mask. But you still have persons who are not wearing it,” Dr Chambers said.

Since Sunday, health aid workers have been conducting house-to-house fever surveillance and providing free COVID-19 tests to persons with flu-like symptoms, as well as educating residents about the safety and prevention protocol.

Residents found with flu-like symptoms were also targeted for free COVID-19 tests, said Dr Chambers.

“We are identifying persons who are symptomatic and doing COVID tests. Those persons are a must test, but we are also encouraging other persons to do the test because there are quite a number of cases around and we want to get a better feel as to what is happening in the environment.

“The truth is you have asymptomatic persons who might have COVID-19 which is why we are doing education and ensuring that persons are wearing their mask and wearing it properly. We are also trying to target persons who are not showing symptoms so that we can get a feel as to how many asymptomatic people we have out there who are positive,” said Dr Chambers, adding that a number of educational activities are being planned for the community.

“This will be like a quasi-town halls, while observing social distancing of course, just to educate and answer questions to see why is it people don't want to wear a mask, what is preventing them, what they understand because sometimes we think they understand and they really don't understand. We need to get everybody on board,” said Dr Chambers.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, speaking in Parliament, announced that stricter curfew measures have been implemented to curtail virus spread, with 24 active cases of COVID-19 and five deaths recorded in Waterford, St Catherine, and 21 cases in Whitfield Town.

The daily curfew, which started at 6:00 pm Tuesday to 5:00 am the following day, will be in place until October 20, 2020.

Residents of Whitfield who spoke with the Observer said they welcomed the enhanced curfew, admitting that some among them were already not adhering to the general, nationwide 8:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew.

“The curfew settings hectic still but a fi wi own benefit. At the end of the day we don't want to catch coronavirus. The only problem is that some of the people them nah wear nuh mask, to be frank with you, and them nah work with the curfew time,” said Patricia Freckleton, a resident of Lincoln Avenue.

“Because it nuh knock pon some people door, that's why some people nah take it serious,” Freckleton said.

“When them family catch [it] that's when them a guh take it serious. But some a wi don't take it serious fi true, and some a wi nuh know how fi wash wi hand properly neither. That's why the curfew and the education good because a lot a people don't know how to do the right thing.

“The health ministry need fi go round and give away sanitiser to some a the people who can't afford it, like some elderly people. Because a lot of them don't have anybody to come look for them or give them anything,” said Freckleton.

“I don't have any problem with the curfew but the people them nah keep them social distance and wear them mask,” said another resident in passing.

Paulette Wheatle of Whitfield Avenue said that she, too, was concerned about residents not adhering to the general curfew.

“Sometimes the residents in the community are out too late, so I don't mind it,” said Wheatle.

“I'm concerned that while the community is under curfew, many persons who work outside, especially domestic helpers, are allowed to go in and out. You have a lot of persons who work in wholesales as well as domestic helpers who live here,” she added.

In Waterford, where community health aid workers were busy issuing masks and pamphlets to residents, non-compliance with mask-wearing was also a concern.

“Most everywhere you go in the area, you see people not wearing masks. This is why we are giving out masks and encouraging persons to wear masks,” said Charles Clarke, a community health aid worker with the Waterford Health Clinic.

Residents who spoke with the Observer explained that a full team of health aid workers had already done COVID-19 surveillance on Sunday.

“Them come and ask how many persons live in my house and if any of us have any coughing or sneezing,” said a phase one resident who asked not to be named.

Krisho Holmes, Jamaica Labour Party caretaker for the Waterford Division, told the Observer that residents have largely been compliant with social distancing, but mask-wearing, to a lesser extent.

In terms of mask-wearing in Waterford, we do encourage wearing it, some of them do, while some don't. Although it is sometimes difficult to breath, most of the residents try to wear a mask.

“As for social distancing, it's a close-knit community and it's sometimes hard to practise that. There is no yard space for them to sit out in the yard, so they will go outside and play domino other sporting activity. But for the most part people do try,” said Holmes, adding that the population of Waterford is about 9,051 people with approximately 4,000 households.