Noranda hits back; says comment by Basil Waite 'reckless'

NORANDA Jamaica Bauxite Partners has hit back at statements made against the company in relation to the Cockpit Country, specifically social media comments made by deputy general secretary of the People's National Party (PNP) Basil Waite this week, urging demonstrations against the company and a strategy to damage Noranda in the international media.

“We also need to stage a demonstration against Noranda and plot a strategy to damage them in the international media…our strategy has to be multi-pronged community demonstrations NGO community, private sector…demonstrate at Noranda's local office, get diaspora involved to demonstrate at their HQ in the US etc,” Waite tweeted on Tuesday.

He told the Jamaica Observer that he was serious about the remarks. “I would want it to affect Noranda and I would want it to affect bauxite, because we cannot mine out everywhere in our country. Local NWC (National Water Commission) persons have never seen the river head with such turbidity before. Nobody has investigated the mining on the edges of the Cockpit Country and with the underground water system that flows into the Black River. Any time you're defining a boundary you usually have a buffer. There is no buffer,” he said.

Director of strategic projects for Noranda, David Wong Ken characterised the statements as “reckless”, pointing out that it will have far-reaching repercussions for the company. “We have customers that are concerned when they see something like that…our financiers get jittery when they see something like that,” he said.

Wong Ken insisted that Noranda has been practising corporate responsibility, pointing to a plethora of social outreach initiatives which it has in place to benefit the communities in which it operates. He stressed, also, that the company's investment in the country goes beyond bringing in foreign exchange.

“Our existence has immediate benefits. In the absence of Noranda, thousands of people would be worse off. we sponsor kids who are dirt poor through school; its incredible what the company does and we don't make a big noise about it because we don't think it's necessary. Our medical clinic provides medical services at a huge discount for thousands of people; our sports club is available to every school in the mining area free, (as well as) football clubs, cricket clubs. So it's not just foreign currency — we provide daily bread,” he said.

Wong Ken stated also that the company does not wait on landowners to present a title before they are compensated, as was previously previously the case. “A lot of that land was not titled land, which brings a host of problems and which meant they had to administer the estate of the owners which went back two or three generations. So, in a lot of instances Kaiser wouldn't pay because the landowner can't provide title, and it's a problem throughout the industry,” he said.

He said Noranda has solved this dilemma by compensating owners to mine the land instead of purchasing the land. “What this means is that we can pay people without having the title, so we pay immediately — within 90 days — and what we pay them is fair market value for the land as if we were buying it, even though all we are doing is mining the land then restore it and return it to them. They get paid for crops that were destroyed (and) any house that was on the land,” he explained.

At the same time, Wong Ken noted that the investment and its benefits to the economy come at a price, which is unavoidable if the country wants to sustain a bauxite mining industry.

But Waite argued that the industry cannot be maintained at the expense of the environment, and suggested that perhaps proper plans need to be made to replace the bauxite industry. “Because we have not yet identified another industry, does it mean that we should destroy our water supply system? It is better for us to be mining bauxite and earning a few foreign exchange, or destroy permanently our water supply system because of our mining practices?” he questions.

Wong Ken, however, disputed claims that Noranda was mining in the Cockpit country.

“How on earth are we to go into an area where the Government says we shouldn't go? Our licence is dependent on our observing the terms and conditions that mining is granted to us on…I have to reply on the expertise of NEPA, of Jamaica Bauxite Institute; I have to rely on the Government to make judicious decisions. I have to put my confidence and trust in them that they know what they're doing. There has to be a balance; the country has to survive,” he stated.

Wong Ken advised that the company was still awaiting the outcome of the environmental impact assessment (EIA), as well as the gazetting of the declared protected areas, before beginning any work under its mining lease.

“We are not lifting a finger until the EIA is completed and accepted. Even though it's costing us more money to mine elsewhere, we still continue to do that whilst we pursue the EIA,” he said.

Waite, meanwhile, stressed that the boundaries of the Cockpit country remain in contention. “So it's really on the altar of expediency that they are pushing ahead, so when the Government declares that there will be no mining in the Cockpit Country, which boundary they are talking about? It is the smallest of the three and there is no unanimity as to that being the boundary for the Cockpit Country. It's smoke and mirrors that is taking place; we must preserve something,” he said.

Environmentalists and a number of the lobby groups have repeatedly expressed disagreement with the boundary presented to the country, and Waite believes even more pressure should be put not just on the Government, but now Noranda.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness said recently that the Government was firm in its position that there will be no mining in the landscape that is to be designated the Cockpit Country Protected area. He said the regulatory agencies have said there is no such activity in the areas.

The Government of Jamaica, through the Jamaica Bauxite Mining Limited, has 51 per cent of the partnership Jamaica Bauxite Partners II. New Day Aluminum (Jamaica) owns the other 49 per cent.