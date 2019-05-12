Norbert Sterling on top as JNGI recognises employee excellence

Norbert Sterling, underwriting clerk, JN General Insurance (JNGI), was named employee of the year at the company's general staff meeting on Friday.

Senior manager, Human Resource Development, Karlene Leveridge, said the quiet and unassuming employee was nominated by every member of the underwriting team. His recognition took place before an enthusiastic audience of more than 100 JNGI staff members at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

“Norbert is regarded as meticulous, hard-working and ready to volunteer his help to others when there is a need,” Leveridge said. “When he was a records clerk, he created a manual on his own initiative, which explained his functions, so that there would be continuity after he left.”

At age 30, the underwriting clerk said in an interview that he doesn't think of what he does as actual work. He explained that, “My job is wonderful. I like things that are challenging and this is a great learning experience.”

Working in the central underwriting processing department, at the JNGI's King Street main office, involves checking the risks associated with an insurance policy. That means doing background checks and vetting files to ensure that clients are compliant with their policy guidelines.

“I like working with numbers,” Norbert declared. “I enjoy compiling data and using my knowledge of underwriting procedures to reach conclusions.”

He completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics and statistics, at The University of the West Indies in 2012; but, discovered his love of analysing numbers from his high school days at Jamaica College, where his programme focused on mathematics and the sciences.

He is about to start attending the College of Insurance and Professional Studies, where he will pursue courses in motor insurance.

“I see a future for myself in the insurance industry,” Norbert said. “Hence, I want the proper qualifications to be able to excel.”

Leveridge also announced that the Port Antonio Branch, which is manned singlehandedly by Chrishope Virgo-Williams, business development associate, was the branch of the year.

Brenford Williams won the General Manager's Award, and several others received recognition for their years of service by very supportive colleagues.