Normality returns to New Day bauxite plant

NORMALITY has been restored at New Day Aluminum (Jamaica) Limited since Friday night's order from the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) for hourly paid workers to end a week-long go-slow.

The workers had been on go-slow since June 28, supporting a claim made on the company by the University and Allied Workers Union (UAWU) for an adjustment in their top rate of US$13 per hour, based on changes in the exchange rate.

According to UAWU President Senator Lambert Brown, the union had been appealing to the Ministry of Labour and Social Security to send the issue to the IDT without success.

Senator Brown told the Jamaica Observer yesterday that with the ministry's decision to refer the matter to the IDT last Friday, the request was met and the workers have since resumed normality.

However, he noted that he was unable to attend the meeting at the IDT on Friday evening due to a late invitation.

The IDT ordered a full resumption of work starting at 7:30 am on Saturday.

New Day Jamaica Bauxite Limited (formerly Noranda Bauxite Limited) has 49 per cent ownership of the bauxite- mining company in St Ann, while the Government of Jamaica owns the other 51 per cent through Jamaica Bauxite Mining.

