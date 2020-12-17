Northeast USA Diaspora seeks collaboration with health ministry

PHILADELPHIA, United States — The Jamaica Diaspora Northeast USA will host its end-of-year community forum and celebration today, via Zoom, beginning at 7:00 pm EST. It will also be streamed live on Facebook.

The Northeast Diaspora, in a release, said the meeting will highlight achievements for 2020, introduce critical partners, and engage in an in-depth conversation with the Ministry of Health and Wellness regarding a partnership to fight non-communicable diseases, especially in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The release said state minister for health Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, who will be a special guest, will be updated on the human resources available in the Northeast Diaspora who can collaborate with the Government in addressing non-communicable diseases in Jamaica

“Jamaicans living in the north-east United States continue to demonstrate tremendous dedication and commitment by giving selflessly of their time, talent, and treasure to ensure the resiliency of our community in terms of economic sustainability, health care, community, and social infrastructure. This end-of-year community forum provides an opportunity to report on a measurable action plan for 2020 and to begin the conversation on a more strategic way forward as we collaborate with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to address health disparity issues. We remain dedicated to supporting both Jamaicans residing in the north-east USA and at home through our commitment to empowerment resources, information, and opportunity, ” said Dr Karren Dunkley, global Jamaica Diaspora Council Northeast USA representative.