Not so fast, you're not yet out of the woods, Dreamers told

New York , USA — A leading defence attorney and member of the Global Jamaica Diaspora Council, Wayne Golding, while hailing last week's United States (US) Supreme Court ruling against the Donald Trump Administration's attempt to deport millions of undocumented people, including hundreds of Jamaicans, is warning that “those affected are not yet out of the woods”.

Golding said that should President Donald Trump carry out his threat to use an executive order to resolve the matter, “these immigrants would find themselves in an even more serious, devastating and helpless situation”.

“There is little these immigrants, known as Dreamers, can do to regularise themselves,” Golding argued, although acknowledging that the brakes put on the Administration by the courts represented “a huge relief for these people”.

The ruling, he said, meant that illegal immigrants, many of whom are making significant contributions to the American society, could now pursue their legal activities and dreams with less fear.

He said that a permanent fix by Congress of the immigration problems, as well as marriage to a US citizen, are the only options undocumented immigrants have to become legal residents.

Golding also argued that an executive order by the president on the matter would likely lead to challenges in the courts.

Another leading Jamaican involved in immigration matters here has also endorsed the Supreme Court's ruling as “a good decision”. Irwne Clare Sr, who heads Caribbean Immigration Services, said the court's ruling had put the immigration issue back into the political debate during this election year.

Clare agreed that “those affected are not yet out of the woods”. Like Golding, he argued that, “Congress now needs to find a way to address and fix the immigration issue.”

He acknowledged as well that the ruling of the court meant those affected “can now continue with their education and plans to contribute to the development of the United States”.