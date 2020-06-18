Not so, Mr Vaz

Daryl Vaz's claim that his plan for a commercial operation on land inside the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park was similar to that being conducted by the Jamaica Conservation Development Trust (JCDT) has been shot down by the State entity.

In a letter to the media yesterday, JCDT said while it had no intention of engaging Vaz in a drawn-out argument, it felt compelled to clarify its role.

“This land is held in trust for the people of Jamaica and managed, as far as possible, to protect the environment and ensure the maintenance of the outstanding universal values for which the site was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List,” the JCDT said.

“A national park and world heritage site anywhere in the world has facilities for use of the public and income-generation, including accommodation and attractions.

“Any structures that we build on the Holywell Park property (including the one built to house a cafeteria, museum, and gift shop to enhance our offerings to the public), are for the unrestricted use of the people of Jamaica who are charged only a nominal fee for entry,” it continued.

The National Land Agency had offered to lease 7.7 acres of land at Holywell in the national park buffer zone, a protected area which was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2015. The bid documents specified that the purpose was for a single-family dwelling house.

However, the agency withdrew the offer in the face of public backlash on Tuesday and objections raised by the JCDT. At the same time Vaz, the Government minister with responsibility for the environment, said he had withdrawn his application.

On Tuesday, he told the Jamaica Observer that his intention had been to build log cabins for AirBnB rental “like everybody else is doing up in the hills”.

He argued that his plan should have been approved since the JCDT, itself a lessee of government lands, has built cabins in the park.

Yesterday, in its response letter, JCDT said: “The lease of land in the national park to any private individual would reduce the benefits to the public that a national park is meant to provide.”

The terms of its lease, JCDT said, dictate that it must ensure full access to the public and use all the income for the management of the national park and world heritage site.

JCDT manages the Blue and John Crow Mountains National Park on behalf of the Natural Resources Conservation Authority (NRCA) and the National Environment and Planning Agency and the World Heritage Site on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport.

“Between these two, we receive about 30 per cent of the budget for management of the area and generate the remaining 70 per cent from (i) projects funded by grants from several institutions internationally and nationally and (ii) operation of the recreational areas at Holywell and Peak Trail/Portland Gap,” the organisation explained.

It said further that management of the area involves a wide range of activities including forest restoration, environmental education, facilitating sustainable community development, bird monitoring, etc, as guided by a 10-year management plan approved by the NRCA.