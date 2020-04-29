A report in the local media that Jamaican students in Cuba are starving and desperate to come home because of the impact of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has been rubbished by Jamaica's ambassador to that country Katherine Phipps.

The ambassador is getting support from almost 30 of the 123 Jamaican students in Cuba who have signed their names, year of study and location the country.

“We, a collective of Jamaican students studying in the various provinces of Cuba, stand in solidarity with the country through the COVID-19 pandemic. We recognise the difficulty this pandemic is causing for the country of Cuba and the world, and appreciate the efforts put in place by Cuba to mediate the effect of the pandemic.

“We are doing our part in upholding these works and refute any statement implying otherwise. We are grateful for the commitment and service the Cuban Government continues to give to the people, both nationals and internationals, and will await further instructions as it relates to our academic pursuits here in this country,” said the students as they dismissed the media report from an unnamed colleague.

Buoyed by the support of the students, Phipps outlined a series of measures which have been implemented by the embassy in Havana to ensure the safety of all the Jamaicans in Cuba during the pandemic.

“At the outset of this pandemic the embassy wrote to the students advising them of the protocols the Cuban Government has put in place to combat it. They were advised to adhere to the protocols and advise their schools, and then the embassy, if they exhibited any of the symptoms so they could be monitored,” Phipps told the Jamaica Observer.

“The embassy has responded to every student, and parent, who has contacted the embassy. For those in Havana who have contacted the embassy regarding food challenges food was purchased. I personally took it to them. Students who are on scholarship were quarantined on campus at ELAM (Escuela Latina Americana de Medecina) some weeks ago and I took basic food items to them,” said Phipps as she rejected the allegation that the Jamaicans could be starving.

Phipps said because of a prohibition against crossing the province borders in Cuba the embassy sought permission to deliver the items to students who were based outside of Havana but this was denied.

“We are seeking an alternate method of delivery to these students,” added Phipps, who pointed out that the embassy has ordered personal protective equipment for the students which is now in Cuba awaiting clearance.

According to Phipps, there are two students in Santiago, Cuba, who rent private accommodation and reported to the embassy that they were on the brink of starvation.

“The embassy contacted their school and permission was given for them to move on campus where they would be given food and accommodation. When contacted the students declined the offer and confirmed by e-mail that they would stay where they were,” said Phipps.

The ambassador argued that there is a student officer at the embassy who is in contact with the students and advises them of developments as they unfold.

“There are 73 self-financed students in Cuba, and 50 students who have been given scholarships. Of the approximately 50 students who wish to return to Jamaica all but two, at last count, are self-financed. One of those two recently lost a family member.

“The students on scholarship that I have spoken to are not at all pleased at the picture that is being painted by some students in their desire to return to Jamaica,” alleged Phipps.

She said more than three weeks ago the embassy checked with an airline about the possibility of chartering a flight to take home those who wish to return to Jamaica, including individuals who are not students, and a list was compiled and forwarded to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

“The ministry and indeed the minister have been in continuous contact with the embassy regarding the welfare of all Jamaicans here. The students and the other Jamaicans have since been advised of the Government of Jamaica's intention to facilitate the repatriation of Jamaicans on a controlled basis and the establishment of a portal for registration to seek approval for their return to Jamaica.

“I can also tell you that interCaribbean Airways has also been contacted to assist with transporting the students and other Jamaicans,” said Phipps.

“Naturally, when we have concrete facts we share them, not wishing to be the purveyors of 'fake news',” declared Phipps, as she argued that the fact that 140 medical personnel have come to Jamaica to help in the fight against COVID-19 underscores the great relationship between the two neighbours.