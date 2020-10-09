NSWMA head urges better garbage disposal

WITH the number of COVID-19 cases continuing to rise rapidly in Jamaica, executive director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Audley Gordon is urging Jamaicans to be more careful in how they dispose of their garbage.

“We are extremely concerned at the NSWMA now because of the numbers that we are seeing in terms of COVID cases. We always preach containerisation but now, more than ever, containerisation has become our watchword and our song. We must properly containerise all garbage now, especially when we put [in] things like masks, wipes and those things that we use,” he said.

He added that while NSWMA workers have been provided with safety gear, there would be an added layer of protection if garbage is properly secured.

“The virus is something that we still have to be guarding ourselves against and one sure way to assist in preventing the virus from spreading is to ensure that we properly containerise the garbage,” said Gordon as he pleaded with all Jamaicans to play their part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Help us to serve you. Help your brothers and sisters who are sanitisation workers. Help them to do their jobs. Help them to preserve their health while they are doing their jobs by properly packaging your garbage,” he added.

He said as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the virus the NSWMA is now burying garbage at its disposal sites across the island despite the increased costs it faces to do so.

The NSWMA head said to-date the agency has recorded three positive cases of COVID-19 at its Half-Way-Tree Road, St Andrew head office, but this has not impacted its services.

“We have managed to work through these situations with the Ministry of Health and we continue to be in constant dialogue with the ministry. They have guided us through the procedures and protocols and we have all the staff engaged,” said Gordon.

“In terms of all the information that we have, we share it with the staff so as not to create any panic. Once a case comes we send out a communiqué, we advise them and we make sure that all of us work through this thing together. We are living with COVID, that's the phase we are in now and so it is just a matter of putting [in] the necessary protocols and [taking] the necessary precautions,” he added.

Yesterday the health ministry reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the island, taking the number of positive cases to 7,273 since the first case was reported in March. The ministry also reported two more COVID-related deaths to move the total to 128.

— Arthur Hall