NSWMA promises 'a clean Christmas'

EXECUTIVE director of the National Solid Waste Management Authority Audley Gordon is promising Jamaicans who will be flocking the country's main market districts and town centres this holiday season “a clean Christmas”.

“We have a big operation coming, beginning this Thursday (yesterday), where we will focus a lot of our attention around the Kingston and St Andrew market district in downtown and also the Charles Gordon Market in Montego Bay,” Gordon told journalists during a quarterly press briefing of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development at its Hagley Park Road offices in the Corporate Area on Tuesday.

He said additional clean-up arrangements have been put in place for the areas which are “historically problematic at Christmastime”.

“They are challenging during regular times let alone at Christmas, and what we will be doing... we will be having additional trucks and sweepers in those spaces. We have already looked at adding over 400 sweepers for the Christmas holidays,” Gordon said.

“This is important because the amount of persons who go into our town centres during the Christmas holidays, I often wonder if we have the population figures right… They do quite a bit of littering, unfortunately, so the town centres are a mess at the close of day. We have ensured that we put in the requisite number of sweepers right across Jamaica to treat with the excess garbage and ensure that we are in there right after the last shopper, and out of there before the first shopper,” the NSWMA head assured.

Gordon said with all the undertakings, the NSWMA “should achieve the clean Christmas that the people are deserving of”.

Meanwhile, noting that the Christmas holidays have come at the back end of three months of unprecedented rainfall in the country — which significantly set back the entity's operations, both in terms of delivery time and the turnaround time of trucks at disposal facilities — he said the pile-up of garbage in some communities is now being cleared.

“We developed quite a few backlogs in many communities across Jamaica. We are happy to report that we have cleared upwards of 60 per cent of those backlogs, and so we are now on a path where we can see the clean Christmas that Jamaicans desire and, in fact, deserve,” Gordon told the briefing.

Additionally, he said the NSWMA has extended the operating hours at its disposal facilities.

“Primarily because it's not just about picking up the garbage, it's about how you store it; and it's no point having the trucks filled and can't empty, so we have chosen, at this time, to extend the opening hours at disposal facilities. We have a partnership with the Jamaica Constabulary Force to give us the extra security coverage we need as we work deep into the night and, in some instances, like in Riverton (Corporate Area dump), round the clock,” Gordon informed.

He said more than 50 tipper trucks will be added to the regular fleet to help the NSWMA during the holiday season.

In the meantime, the NSWMA head said the agency is giving its full support to the enhanced dengue mitigation programme.

“So far we have gone into 320 districts and we have removed over 500 loads of bulky waste. This is significant because we have a duty at the NSWMA to ensure that we rid communities of bulky waste,” Gordon told the briefing, while noting that “personal responsibility has to be part of the conversation”.

“Not because it's Christmas, containerise your garbage and keep it in a safe and secure space until the truck arrives,” he said while urging Jamaicans to “reduce, reuse, recycle, and compost”.

Gordon said based on the agency's latest garbage characterisation survey, over 70 per cent of what is taken to disposal sites is compostable.