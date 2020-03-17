NSWMA taking no chances, ramps up safeguards

HEAD of National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) Audley Gordon says the agency is taking no chances with the health of its administrative and sanitation staff during this period of anxiety over the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Outlining the measures that have been taken in-office to guard against contamination and infection spread, he said a zero-tolerance approach is being employed with regard to sanitation workers wearing safety gear, such as gloves.

“They have always had gloves but some of them don't wear it. We now have a zero-tolerance approach as part of the coronavirus protocol on the wearing of gloves. They have to wear their gloves — there is no discussion on it. If they are caught without their gloves, they could be suspended,” he stated in a Jamaica Observer interview yesterday.

He said the authority is also enforcing the wearing of masks, especially when garbage is being collected in areas under quarantine.

“We are sanitising our trucks twice a day, at dispatch and then when they leave the disposal site. We have instituted, on the trucks, sanitising agents such as sanitisers, water and soap,” he noted.

Consistent briefings and updates involving all stakeholders on the ground are also a part of the strategy, Gordon explained.

“We are having regular briefings with them at the local level — with zonal managers, public health inspectors and team leaders — to ensure that information is shared as soon as it comes from the Government. We are conveying to them all the dos and don'ts, and keeping the discussions going throughout this period so that we can keep them reassured,” the executive director said.

He acknowledged the anxiety among personnel, but said the authority is doing its best to allay those anxieties through dialogue.

In a statement yesterday, NSWMA emphasised that its regional bodies — Metropolitan Parks and Markets, Southern Parks and Markets, North Eastern Parks and Markets, and Western Parks and Markets — have taken the necessary measures to ensure that the authority continues to deliver the critical service of garbage collection while ensuring the safety and well-being of customers, team members and their families.

It noted that an intense training series was conducted during the months of January and February in this regard.

In the meantime, Gordon said challenges with the garbage pile-up issue improved significantly over the past few months.

“We have pretty much cleared most of the backlogs and are on schedule in most areas. We have the perennial problem with trucks but what we have now is more focus by everyone. Seeing that resources are down, we are looking at how we can work smarter with what we have.”

Some of those strategies include longer shifts, night collection and constant vigilance by senior personnel on the ground.

He noted that the situation continues to improve for sanitation workers, with the Government increasing their salaries by close to 20 per cent in this year's budget.

“They are not getting anywhere near the respect that they deserve, so we continue to push the fight for them. We believe they should get a liveable wage. They ought not to be among the poorest of the poor; they ought to be on the establishment with proper employment terms and good benefit,” Gordon stated.