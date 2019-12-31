Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica looks forward to a plastic free 2020

THE Jamaica Environment Trust (JET) is celebrating another successful year of Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica activities and is looking forward to ramping up the campaign in 2020.

“First up on our 2020 Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica line-up will be a Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Road Trip in late January to promote the Styrofoam ban and highlight alternatives to all the single-use plastic items which are banned in Jamaica – bags, straws, Styrofoam,” said Lauren Creary, project coordinator at JET.

“”The clean-up network is scheduled to be launched in February in time for Valentine's Day and our theme will be 'Love Where Yu Live',” said Creary.

JET said Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica achieved impressive results in an external evaluation of the campaign, which was conducted in August 2019. Since its launch in 2015, Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica has attained universal campaign awareness – 99 per cent of those surveyed know the campaign and understand its messaging. Campaign activities included the Nuh Dutty Up Di Road 2019 carnival campaign and the Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Road Trip. Twenty community clean-ups were also facilitated through the 2019 Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica Clean-up Network and the campaign ended the year on a high note with its Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica: 12 Days of Christmas campaign.

“Recently we've shifted Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica's focus to transforming Jamaican's awareness of our solid crisis into action, by promoting alternative ways to manage garbage like composting and other ways to reduce waste,” said Creary. “We use occasions like Christmas, carnival and our road trips to highlight these strategies, and given the results of our 2019 evaluation, we are confident the Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica message is reaching Jamaicans.”

JET said in 2020 it will continue to leverage Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica's popularity to educate Jamaicans about good solid waste management – reducing, reusing, recycling, composting and properly containerising garbage.

Nuh Dutty Up Jamaica is a public education campaign which encourages Jamaicans to take personal responsibility for the garbage they produce by practising good solid waste management habits. The campaign has been led by JET and funded by the Tourism Enhancement Fund since 2015.