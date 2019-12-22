Nurse Greaves Davy wins Dr Ray Fraser Award

Kerry Ann Greaves Davy got an early Christmas present from her colleagues at the Annotto Bay Hospital — The Dr Ray Fraser Award for Exemplary Work Ethics.

The award is given to a member of staff who goes above and beyond the call of duty in delivering exceptional service to customers of the hospital.

Greaves Davy was selected from a group of 11 other “Star of the Month” employees in the 2019 calendar year: Daisha Jackson (dietician); Dalford Seymour (groundsman); Maurice Chambers (artisan); Dennis Lindo (artisan); Sonia Lewey (attendant); Rupert White (porter); Malia Mitchell Page (medical technologist); Kenroy Vassell (chief radiographer); Caroline Fagan (customer service); and Dwayne Perry (medical doctor).

The award was created to show the administration's appreciation to an individual staff member who has gone above and beyond his/her call of duty in delivering extraordinary service to patients and customers.

Greaves Davy said that she was honoured and humbled to have received an award named in honour of not only a friend, colleague and mentor, but someone who she deeply respects and admires.

“Greaves Davy was selected because of her hearty and passionate embrace of her role as a patient and staff advocate, and as the facility's infection control nurse,” says Emesha Jackson, hospital administrator.

“Kerry Ann with unbounded pride teaches and reinforces awareness of infection control, prevention and management, which are important pillars of the vision of the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA) for ensuring healthy lifestyle...healthy environment...healthy people,” Jackson said.

“Unquestionably nurse Greaves Davy has delivered extraordinary contributions to health care delivery at the Annotto Bay Hospital. Her efforts will undoubtedly have an enduring impact on the nursing profession in general,” said Dennis Morgan, the hospital's chief executive officer. “Employees like Greaves Davy represent and will perpetually remain our most prized asset, and we honour her for her remarkable commitment to service excellence.”

Morgan said that in an era when many nurses and other professionals are leaving Jamaica's shores, staff recognition programmes fulfil a critical role in boosting morale. They foster teamwork, reinforce organisational commitment to them and possibly lead to improved job satisfaction and retention..