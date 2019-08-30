NWA announces traffic changes for Corporate Area

The National Works Agency (NWA) says traffic changes and restrictions will be implemented at Central Avenue off Constant Spring Road and on Marcus Garvey Drive, in the vicinity of Chesterfield Drive, effective Sunday, September 1.

The changes are part of the NWA's efforts to have traffic moving quickly and efficiently, especially with an anticipated increase in road users with the reopening of schools.

A news release from the NWA reports Manager of Communication and Customer Services Stephen Shaw as saying that traffic coming from the direction of Constant Spring Road or Shortwood Road will be able to enter Central Avenue, but motorists will be restricted from exiting Central Avenue onto Constant Spring Road.

“Central Avenue will still operate as a two-way for entities along the corridor, but vehicles wishing to access Constant Spring Road must use alternative routes, one of which is West Avenue,” the release states. “To augment these changes, traffic signals have been commissioned into use at the intersections of Mannings Hill Road/Constant Spring Road and West Avenue/Constant Spring Road, in the vicinity of Oakland Apartments.”

Similarly, the median along Marcus Garvey Drive will be reinstated, hence Chesterfield Drive will only accommodate left in or left out traffic.

Shaw says that people travelling on Chesterfield Drive heading towards the Portmore Toll Road or Downtown Kingston will no longer be able to turn right onto Marcus Garvey Drive. Motorists travelling from the direction of Three Miles will also not be allowed to turn right onto Chesterfield Drive. The traffic signals at the intersection of Chesterfield and Marcus Garvey drives will be decommissioned.

“Traffic changes that were implemented along East Avenue and Maxfield Avenue in Kingston last year will remain in effect,” Shaw adds. “East Avenue will continue to function as a one-way from Marcus Garvey Drive towards Spanish Town Road, and Maxfield Avenue will continue to have two lanes travelling north and one lane travelling south between Spanish Town Road and Richmond Park Avenue with all three lanes operating as a one-way continuing north up to Hagley Park Road.”

According to Shaw, other improvements and changes will be implemented simultaneously along select roads within the Corporate Area to positively assist with traffic management.

In the meantime, the NWA is now looking to make changes to the flow of traffic along South Avenue in Kingston, as it seeks to reduce congestion levels along this corridor. The road connects the two North/South corridors of Constant Spring Road and Waterloo Road. A one-way system is being contemplated for this corridor.