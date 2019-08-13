NWA repairing 13 corridors in St Elizabeth
THE National Works Agency (NWA) is currently carrying out hot mix patching activities on sections of 13 corridors in St Elizabeth.
The works, which started on August 5, are being carried out at a cost of $19 million. Works should end by August 31.
Community relations officer for the NWA's southern region, Howard Hendriks, said the pothole repairs, which will improve driving conditions along targeted roadways, were being undertaken by one of the agency's patching crews.
Some of the roadways receiving attention are: Pedro Cross to Lititz, Bellevue to St Mary's, Black River to Luana, Mountainside to Malvern, Redgate to Elderslie, Liliput to Lookout, Lavocia to Mountainside and the Santa Cruz Bypass.
Motorists were yesterday reminded to obey all posted warning and directional signs, as well as the instructions of flag persons during the period of works.
