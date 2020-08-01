NWA repairing several roads in western Jamaica

THE National Works Agency (NWA) is undertaking a number of road projects in western Jamaica as part of a programme aimed at improving the island's road network.

Community relations officer at the agency's Western Office, Janel Ricketts, told JIS News that the projects include rehabilitating the Hampden to Adelphi road in St James at a cost of $22.7 million.

Work on the road commenced in June and is slated to be completed in September. The scope of work includes resurfacing as well as significant drainage improvement.

“There will be tar refining as well as reshaping the roadway and asphalting it, and some sections will be overlaid,” she said.

The project also includes constructing a curb culvert and repair of a U-drain.

“Part of the problem is that some of the water stays on the road [when it rains], and [this] damages the road surface, so we are trying to mitigate flooding in the area, as well as rehabilitate the road,” Ricketts said.

She added that the road will also be bushed, which will result in motorists seeing an improvement in the width.

The NWA recently completed upgrading works along a section of the North Gully, located in the Green Pond community, at a cost of $10 million.

The project started in April and the scope of work entailed construction of gully walls and inverts to increase the carrying capacity of this section of the gully and prevent erosion of both residential and commercial properties located along the structure.

Meanwhile, Ricketts said the NWA is undertaking roadworks in Mount Airy, Westmoreland,which involves the rehabilitation of mostly National Water Commission (NWC) road cuts. She added that this project is in its third phase and will be concluded in short order.

In Trelawny, repairs are being undertaken on one kilometre of the Clark's Town to Hyde main road at a cost of approximately $22 million. The area comprises communities such as Bottom Town, Top Town and Mack Hill.

In Hanover, the NWA has completed repairs on two roads leading to the Green Island and St Simon Primary schools at a cost of $10.4 million.

The scope of work undertaken included resurfacing and repairs to drainage infrastructure.