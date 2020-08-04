NWC offers discounts to some customers

THE National Water Commission's (NWC) COVID Assistance Programme has been extended until August 31, 2020 for select categories of customers.

Customers who have outstanding balances as at May 31, 2020 are now eligible to take advantage of the extension. These customers, said the NWC, will continue to benefit from the 30 per cent discount on their outstanding balances if they decide to settle their debt. This initiative is for residential customers.

Commercial customers, meanwhile, can now benefit from a 25 per cent discount on balances as at May 31, 2020.

“These decisions, which will benefit scores of customers, were made after detailed analysis and due diligence against the backdrop of the ongoing negative economic impact of the novel coronavirus on households and businesses, [and] are in response to feedback and concerns that have been expressed by customers. The objective is to balance the needs of financially vulnerable persons who are served by the NWC with the need for the utility to remain economically viable,” the NWC said in a release last night.

Eligible customers have been urged to take up the respective offers as quickly as possible by visiting the various commercial offices, logging onto the NWC website, or by calling the commission's toll-free number.