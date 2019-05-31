NWC president meets with JCC members

JAMAICA'S water supply and distribution problems today have been decades in the making and will not be solved overnight, it emerged following a meeting of the executive of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and a team from the National Water Commission.

Any sustainable solution will require significant capital investment, and is expected to include participation by the business community in the form of public-private partnerships.

This conclusion emerged from a discussion between representatives of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) member firms and Mark Barnett, president of the National Water Commission, at a briefing organised for JCC members on Wednesday at the JCC Secretariat.

The NWC president, who had been asked for an update on plans to ensure that the organisation would be able to address the current and future water needs of the country, highlighted the gap between the installed capacity and the present available volumes in the Kingston Metropolitan Area and St Catherine. He noted that with respect to the former, while installed capacity, reflecting water produced from the four main treatment plants (Hope, Mona, Seaview, and Constant Spring) as well as from alluvial wells and transfers from other sources amounted to average normal production of 53 million gallons daily, that amount could be reduced to 33 million gallons daily in very dry seasons.

Pointing to mean rainfall figures over the 30-year period of 1971 to 2000, the NWC head noted that, for instance, in February 2019 most parts of the country experienced rainfall levels of only up to 50 mm, while over the longer historical period most areas enjoyed between 50 and 100 mm on average. The prevailing very dry conditions he noted, exacerbated long-standing problems, including the fact that a sizeable portion of the produced capacity falls into a category termed “Non Revenue Water” (NRW) that is, water that has been produced but for which the commission receives no revenue either because it is lost before it reaches the customer or it is stolen from the network or used by persons not billed by the utility.

Denominated in losses per connection per day, the NWC president advised that over the one-year period from February 2018 to February 2019, the NRW had declined from just under 1,000 litres per connection per day to approximately 750 litres per connection per day. He traced the improvement to the use of specialised equipment, monitoring and training among other interventions under the five-year long Kingston and St Andrew NRW Reduction Co-management programme.