NWC says restrictions remain in place despite rainfall

RAIN over the weekend and into this week has had residents, especially in the Corporate Area, in a joyful mood. However, their celebration is too early.

According to the corporate public relations manager at the National Water Commission (NWC), Charles Buchanan, the rainfall was not enough to alleviate the effects of the ongoing drought being experienced in the island.

“The recent rainfall is very well appreciated and welcomed by the NWC. It represents the most meaningful rainfall we have had since the beginning of May, which is supposed to be a high rainfall month. While it has had some impact, the impact has been minimal, and we would need significant continued rainfall to enable us to recover from the months of below-normal rainfall that we have had,” Buchanan said.

He noted that as of Monday morning the storage levels at the Mona reservoir had inched upwards and was at a 28.2 per cent of capacity, meaning that there were some 228 million gallons in the reservoir which has a capacity of 809 million gallons.

“In the case of the Hermitage Dam we have moved upwards to be at 43.5 per cent, which represents some 171 million gallons out of 393 million gallons that the dam can hold,” he said.

Buchanan also noted that even with the current rainfall the water restrictions that came in effect on May 24 are to still be observed.

The prohibition order makes it unlawful for people to use NWC potable water for non-essential things.

“As you would note, with the largest reservoir still being at just 28.2 per cent, there still is a critical need for water to be conserved,” Buchanan explained.

In an advertisement placed in the Jamaica Observer on May 21, the NWC said that the shortage in water supply is a result of drought affecting sections of the island, forcing the entity to employ stricter conservation measures.

Under the ban, the use of potable water supplied by the NWC to water lawns, gardens, wash cars, pathways or pavements, or to fill swimming pools and ponds, is not allowed. The filling of tanks, except for domestic use, is also not allowed or any purpose which may require the use of a considerable or excessive amount of water.

The prohibition notice affects 90 water supply systems, and people who disregard the notice could be liable for prosecution resulting in a fine or 30 days imprisonment.

— Shanae Stewart