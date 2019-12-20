NY legislator welcomes driver's licences for undocumented Caribbean immigrants
NEW YORK, USA (CMC) — A New York State legislator of Jamaican heritage, has welcomed the implementation of a law, giving undocumented Caribbean and other immigrants the right to obtain driver's licences.
“This year, the legislature passed the Green Light Bill, which grants undocumented immigrants the right to obtain driver's licences, and, this week, that Bill went into effect,” Senator Zellnor Y Myrie, whose grandmother hailed from Jamaica, told constituents in an e-mail message.
“This is a major victory for immigrant rights, and will also improve street safety, lower insurance rates for drivers and bring in as much as US$50 million in revenue to the state each year,” said the representative for the 20th Senatorial District in Brooklyn, New York.
“We encourage you to spread the word about the new law; and, if you have any questions about it, reach out to our office so we can help,” Myrie added.
New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) noted on its website that the Driver's Licence Access and Privacy Act, commonly called the “Green Light law”, was enacted on June 17 and took effect on Monday.
“It allows all New Yorkers age 16 and older to apply for a standard, not for federal purpose, non-commercial driver's licence or learner permit regardless of their citizenship or lawful status in the United States,” it said.
Under the Driver's Licence Access and Privacy Act, DMV said driver licence applicants who have never been issued a social security number are eligible to apply.
“You must sign an affidavit (sworn statement) of never having been issued a social security number when you apply for a standard driver license,” it said.
DMV said all applicants for a standard driver licence must show a combination of documents that prove their name, date of birth, and New York State residency.
“In addition to the combination of proofs we currently accept, beginning December 16, 2019, we will also accept a valid, unexpired foreign passport issued by your country of citizenship; a valid, unexpired consular identification document issued by a consulate; a valid foreign driver licence that includes your photo, and which is either unexpired or expired for less than 24 months; (and) Permanent Resident Card, which is either unexpired or expired for less than 24 months,” DMV said.
It said it will also accept employment authorisation card, “which is either unexpired or expired for less than 24 months”; border crossing card; US Municipal ID Card (eg NYC ID) with photo; foreign marriage or divorce record, or court issued name change decree; and foreign birth certificate.
“If you do not have proof that you have a social security number, been issued a social security ineligibility letter by the Social Security Administration or have proof of your lawful status in the US, your standard driver licence will not comply with the federal REAL ID Act,” DMV, however, warned applicants.
“In accordance with the law, all licences that do not meet REAL ID standards are marked 'NOT FOR FEDERAL PURPOSES,'” it added. “This also means, after October 1, 2020, you cannot use your license to board a domestic flight (within the United States) or enter some secure federal buildings.”
In addition, DMV said undocumented immigrants must pass a knowledge test to get a driver permit and then pass a road test before getting a driver's licence.
