NYC-based J'can donates over $15m in hospital supplies
MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Eight public and private hospitals have benefited from a $15.3-million donation of medical supplies from New York City-based philanthropist Bill Tingling, through MedGive — a not-for-profit organisation.
The supplies were distributed to Mandeville Regional, Cornwall Regional, Savanna-la-Mar, Noel Holmes, Percy Junior, Andrews Memorial, Hargreaves, and Kingston Public hospitals.
At a presentation ceremony in Mandeville last Thursday, chief executive officer of Mandeville Regional Hospital Alwyn Miller said heavy demand on the hospital's services made the donation particularly timely.
“This hospital [Mandeville Regional] serves Manchester and the wider region. We have an annual figure of approximately 25,000 persons [using] our Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department. Each year we do approximately 7,000 surgeries, we deliver approximately 3,500 babies, and instruments are used in most of these procedures… We are indeed appreciative of this donation,” said Miller.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tingling was not able to attend the presentation ceremony.
Chairman of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) Wayne Chen thanked donors and front-line health-care workers.
“I want to thank, on behalf of Jamaica's public health sector, benefactors like Mr Bill Tingling for the continued support that they give us. I want to take the opportunity to thank our front-line health-care workers. I can't thank you enough. Tough times, tough conditions; the conditions weren't pretty before and the conditions are not pretty now, and they aren't getting prettier in a hurry.
“Despite [the conditions], I see improvements. Even though we are fighting a pandemic, there are improvements with the system,” he added.
Chen told the audience that while the regional authority had recorded no active COVID-19 cases recently, the local health authorities remain alert.
“In the region… the 600,000 Jamaicans who live in St Elizabeth, Manchester and Clarendon, we had actually attained at some time a few days ago, zero active cases, but we know that as you open up… we have to open up the economy as we have to allow people to start making a living again — there is no doubt that we are going to see cases come again and it is not due to any negligence on the part of our workers… it is just the reality that we have a pandemic that in every other part of the world there is a spike in numbers,” he added.
— Kasey Williams
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy