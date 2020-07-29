NYC-based J'can donates over $15m in hospital supplies

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — Eight public and private hospitals have benefited from a $15.3-million donation of medical supplies from New York City-based philanthropist Bill Tingling, through MedGive — a not-for-profit organisation.

The supplies were distributed to Mandeville Regional, Cornwall Regional, Savanna-la-Mar, Noel Holmes, Percy Junior, Andrews Memorial, Hargreaves, and Kingston Public hospitals.

At a presentation ceremony in Mandeville last Thursday, chief executive officer of Mandeville Regional Hospital Alwyn Miller said heavy demand on the hospital's services made the donation particularly timely.

“This hospital [Mandeville Regional] serves Manchester and the wider region. We have an annual figure of approximately 25,000 persons [using] our Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department. Each year we do approximately 7,000 surgeries, we deliver approximately 3,500 babies, and instruments are used in most of these procedures… We are indeed appreciative of this donation,” said Miller.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Tingling was not able to attend the presentation ceremony.

Chairman of the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) Wayne Chen thanked donors and front-line health-care workers.

“I want to thank, on behalf of Jamaica's public health sector, benefactors like Mr Bill Tingling for the continued support that they give us. I want to take the opportunity to thank our front-line health-care workers. I can't thank you enough. Tough times, tough conditions; the conditions weren't pretty before and the conditions are not pretty now, and they aren't getting prettier in a hurry.

“Despite [the conditions], I see improvements. Even though we are fighting a pandemic, there are improvements with the system,” he added.

Chen told the audience that while the regional authority had recorded no active COVID-19 cases recently, the local health authorities remain alert.

“In the region… the 600,000 Jamaicans who live in St Elizabeth, Manchester and Clarendon, we had actually attained at some time a few days ago, zero active cases, but we know that as you open up… we have to open up the economy as we have to allow people to start making a living again — there is no doubt that we are going to see cases come again and it is not due to any negligence on the part of our workers… it is just the reality that we have a pandemic that in every other part of the world there is a spike in numbers,” he added.

— Kasey Williams