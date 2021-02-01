O Canada, your travel ban is painful, but...

Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth — He knows the three-month suspension of Canadian airline flights to Jamaica and the wider Caribbean because of COVID-19 will bring great pain for local tourism interests, but Treasure Beach hotelier Jason Henzell is also seeing a bright side.

His expectation is that as a result of preventive measures such as flight suspensions and major anti-virus vaccination programmes in Canada and other major tourist source markets in the first half of 2021, Jamaica will benefit if, as expected, the threat of the novel coronavirus pandemic eases towards the latter part of the year.

“Look, it (flight suspensions) will have significant (negative) impact on our tourism over the next few months but we have to realise that while it will hurt us in the short term, we will benefit in the long run,” Henzell told the Jamaica Observer by telephone on Saturday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday announced the suspension of all flights to the Caribbean and Mexico — the so-called 'sun' destinations for the next three months, as his Government seeks to keep COVID-19 variants out of Canada.

The restrictions went into effect yesterday.

“New variants of COVID-19 pose a real challenge to Canada. That's why we need to take extra measures,” Trudeau explained as he announced that Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat had all agreed to suspend their flights to the Caribbean until April 30.

The Caribbean Media Corporation ( CMC) reported that the move comes on the heels of the prime minister urging Canadians earlier this month not to leave the country on non-essential travel, just in case new restrictions are imposed.

The airlines will be making arrangements with customers currently in the affected countries to organise their return flights.

Henzell pointed out that as the situation now stands, the British have also temporarily suspended flights because of an alarming surge in the virus, including highly contagious variants and he warned of a “very real possibility” that the US Administration may also take similar action.

The new Joe Biden-led Government has been moving decisively since taking office on January 20 to curb spread of COVID-19 which has so far killed in excess of 400,000 Ameruicans. Henzell was thankful that a recent US stipulation for COVID-19 tests prior to entry to that country allowed for antigen tests and did not make the more arduous PCR tests mandatory.

“We (Jamaicans) have to show empathy and understand what these countries (major source markets in North America and Europe) are going through... and we have to be patient. If everyone does the right things, the situation will improve,” he said.

Henzell noted that because of the pandemic, tourism arrivals from Canada — Jamaica's second largest tourist source behind the United States — had already declined by almost two-thirds in 2020, from in excess of 370,000 in 2019.

He expects arrivals to Jamaica to improve substantially in the third and final quarters of 2021 after an extremely slow summer. “I don't expect people who weren't able to come this winter, to start coming in the summer months, I expect they will want to come next winter,” he said.

He applauded Jamaicans and the Government for doing what he described as a fairly good job in limiting the effect of the pandemic and welcomed a proposed partnership of government and private sector for a vaccination programme. The Jamaican Government is targeting a 16 per cent vaccination coverage for the population this year, but critics have argued that 16 per cent is too low and that the authorities need to do whatever is necessary to ensure so-called herd immunity as quickly as possible.

Since Treasure Beach hotels, cottages and villas reopened in July of last year following a three-month shutdown caused by the pandemic, there had been a 20-25 per cent occupancy level, Henzell said, noting that Kingston-based Jamaicans and expatriates contributed substantially to the numbers arriving in Treasure Beach mainly on weekends. Cottages and villas had cornered a substantial part of the market, he said.

A complex of quiet, secluded beach-side settlements that were mainly fishing villages until overseas visitors started coming in numbers in the 1990s, Treasure Beach is routinely described as a leader in Jamaica's community tourism niche.