O'Neil Grant wins fifth term at JCSA helm

INCUMBENT president O'Neil Grant was re-elected to head the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) at the association's annual general meeting on Friday, May 31 at JACISERA Park.

Grant, with 1,009 votes, staved off a challenge from Gillian Corrodus, who secured 852 votes.

Grant's success at the polls hands him a fifth consecutive two-year term as head of the oldest and largest public sector union in the Caribbean.

Corrodus was Grant's second vice-president during the previous administration. The position, which became vacant upon her resignation to contest the presidential seat, was also decided at the polls on May 31.

Former departmental representative Kelvin Thomas is now in that chair, having secured 876 votes to executive member Patricia Jackson's 754 and St James Chapter Chair Charmaine Gillette's 203.

“Having been given my mandate by the members, I stand ready to continue to serve the JCSA as we champion the cause of public sector workers in Jamaica,” Grant said.

“My focus over the next two years will be to continue to improve our numbers as we have seen exponential growth over the past eight years. We have grown by over 130 per cent to a robust 29,000 and we expect to continue on that growth path for the foreseeable future,” he added.

President Grant also gave his commitment to continuing to fight for the inalienable rights of contract workers.

He also thanked his opponent for a spirited campaign and wished her well.

The elections were conducted by the Electoral Office of Jamaica at polling stations across the island on May 9 in rural parishes, and on May 31 in Kingston and St Andrew.

This is the JCSA's 100th anniversary of existence.