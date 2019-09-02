OAS seeks more recognition, support for regional cultures

An initiative by the Organization of American States (OAS) seems to have prompted the Caribbean Community (Caricom) to move quickly in promoting recognition of the region's cultural and creative potential, and to seek significant funding for its development and sustainability as well.

The issue came up during the recent staging of Carifesta XIV in Trinidad and Tobago, as 14 ministers of culture in the regional body, including Jamaica's Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia “Babsy' Grange, met in the midst of the display of regional creativity, which descended on Port-of-Spain during the week-long activities.

“This was the most cultural ministers they have ever had at any of these meetings; The attendance was excellent,” Grange told the Jamaica Observer in an interview at her ministry last week.

According to her, the discussions were about a number of important issues, including the future of Carifesta, the most important cultural show staged in the region, and which has been happening in different Caribbean islands biennially since its inception in 1972.

“We discussed how Carifesta has been really going, some of the challenges facing the participants and these are things which have to be dealt with by the ministers and the host countries,” Grange noted.

There was also discussions on decisions which were taken at previous heads of government meetings, including a decision in relation to the participation of Cariforum (which includes the Dominican Republic) at an ACP/EU (Asian, Caribbean, Pacific/European Union) meeting being planned for Niger, to discuss funding available to the region for the promotion and sustainability of the region's cultural development, as part of the OAS initiative.

According to the OAS, the mission of its culture and tourism section is to support the development of both tangible and intangible cultural and tourism assets, and cement new and established links between the tourism and culture sectors, to enhance the contribution of both sectors to the economic and social development of its member states.

Grange said that one of the most interesting points which the OAS has recognised is the interrelationship between culture and tourism in the region, and the need for the successful tourism industries to give more support to cultural development, which is an essential element of the region's attraction for visitors.

“There is a suggested high level meeting of ministers of tourism and culture within the region to be hosted by Jamaica, and so there was a discussion around that. But no exact date was set for the meeting, and I am to meet with our minister of tourism (Edmund Bartlett) to decide on a date,” she explained.

“You see there is this feeling that is coming from the region that there needs to be a better relationships and understanding between the ministries of tourism and the ministries of culture in the region — A better understanding, or an improved relationship,” she stated.

“I am not saying that we are having serious issues in Jamaica, but in other parts of the region that is certainly the case. We need to foster a stronger bond and consider how we can support each other in a much better way, working as partners across the region and working in closer collaboration,” she added.

Speaking as one of two Caricom vice-chairmen of the Cultural Industries Committee (CIC) of the OAS, she noted that the matter will be discussed at a preparatory meeting of the regional ministers, which is scheduled for Barbados on September 19, courtesy of the OAS.

She confirmed that a meeting in Jamaica should have been held from last year. However, with the change of government in Barbados last year it had to be postponed, but will be held next month, for sure, while the Jamaica meeting is to be held during financial year 2020/21.

“They are waiting on a confirmation from us, and I think we should confirm it and put it in our budget. But, we need to know from the OAS, how they are prepared to contribute to this meeting,” she added.