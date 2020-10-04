OBOG Dance Ministry goes virtual with dance concert

THE world has gone virtual since the COVID-19 pandemic and now, more than ever, content is being consumed online by billions across the world and everyone has had to adapt to this new paradigm.

In Jamaica the creative arts industry has been pivoting, providing entertainment via online channels for thousands, from across the world to enjoy.

One Body, One God Dance (OBOG) Dance Ministry is one such creative group that is making the pivot, deciding that instead of cancelling its ninth season of dance concert, they will be hosting their first virtual show and maybe the first virtual dance production of its kind in Jamaica.

The concert, being hosted under the theme 'The Reason', will broadcast this Sunday October 4 at 6:00 pm on OBOG's YouTube channel and website www.obogdance.com

Co-Founder and director of the ministry Charissa Clemetson shared that OBOG Dance Ministry was birthed out of a desire to see a higher standard of excellence raised in Christian dance ministry. The ministry was started in 2012 by three young dancers/visionaries – Clemetson, Sherona McAllister and Judene Edwards.

“OBOG is fuelled by a passion for God, a love of dance, and a longing to honour and glorify Christ in the fullest,” Clemetson said.

The concert will feature eight dance pieces showcasing the talent of some 16 dancers who hail from 12 different churches.

She added, “Our ultimate goal as a company is to see excellence presented to God through the amazing gift of dance.”

To watch the concert is free, however persons are invited to donate to the ministry via its bank account;

• Bank: JMMB

• Branch: New Kingston

• Account Name: One Body One God Dance

• Account #: 006 000 177 511

• Account Type: Chequing

OBOG is a registered, non-profit organisation committed to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ through dance, both in Jamaica and throughout the world.