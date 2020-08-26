Observe 14-day quarantine before collecting barrels!

KINGSTON Wharves Limited (KWL) on Monday urged people who arrived in the island recently to observe the 14-day quarantine period before proceeding to the wharf to clear their shipments, saying no storage costs will accrue for the quarantine period.

“Those who have not completed the mandatory quarantine period will not be served at KWL facilities. Additionally, the company has been advised by health officials to provide the details of such persons found circumventing the rules to the authorities, for their further action.

As further measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, specifically to enforce social distancing, Kingston Wharves also announced the following:

* Customers collecting shipments at KWL will not be permitted to attend the wharf with any accompanying persons. No person except the consignee/person in whose name the shipment was sent will be allowed to access KWL facilities. Drivers being utilised for the collection must remain in the vehicle until time for pickup. Persons who are pregnant or disabled are allowed one accompanying person to render assistance.

* Customers will not be allowed to bring children, including babies, to the wharf.

“This measure is aimed at safeguarding the nation's children and preventing the spread of COVID-19. There have been instances of persons bringing children and leaving them in the care of strangers as they navigate the clearance process, which place[s] the children at risk of infection and other threats to their safety,” the company said.