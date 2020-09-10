Observer editors hail Baptiste for his brilliance
Veteran Trinidadian journalist Owen Baptiste, who helped spearhead the establishment of the Jamaica Observer, was yesterday hailed for his brilliance as a writer and layout specialist by two of the newspaper's senior editors.
Baptiste, who was the Observer's first managing director and editor-in-chief, died Tuesday night. He was 87.
“He was a brilliant journalist and an enigma, if ever there was one,” said founding editor, Desmond Allen, who had day-to-day responsibility for what was Jamaica's first full colour tabloid newspaper.
Vernon Davidson, the paper's first chief sub-editor and current executive editor – publications, said of Baptiste, who was fondly referred to as OB: “His Sunday Morning column on page two of the Observer was a must read as he pulled no punches in taking on officials. OB also used the column to highlight positive developments in Jamaica, and he would basically write what most people were thinking but were too afraid to say.
“I also had great admiration for his skill in newspaper design which he willingly shared in the early days of the Observer, helping the newspaper to develop a look that set it apart from competitors.”
“We extend our deepest condolence to his wife, Rhona, who was here in Jamaica with OB at the start of the Observer , and his son Simon.”
Baptiste, a former managing director and editor-in-chief of the Trinidad Express newspaper, was assigned by Express Chairman Ken Gordon to start up the Observer and spent nine months at the helm, from November 1992 to August 1993.
