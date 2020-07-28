Observer makes history with world's first-ever multi-location virtual fashion show

The Jamaica Observer creates history today with the staging of the world's first-ever virtual fashion show, featuring designers from six countries.

The show — presented in partnership with Sagicor, The Best Dressed Chicken, and H&L Rapid True Value — has been endorsed by global fashion icon Naomi Campbell, who has Jamaican heritage.

“I am so happy that Novia McDonald-Whyte and the Jamaica Observer have brought together designers from the Caribbean, Canada and Nigeria for a virtual celebration of fashion. If the last few months have taught us anything, it is that we have the power to create our own narrative and our own icons. I can't wait to see the fresh, new interpretations of style,” she said.

The global digital event will spotlight 13 designers. From Jamaica are James Black, Mina Robertson, Ashley Rousseau, Keenea Linton George, and Carlton Brown. From Barbados: Nefertari Caddle and Candi Nichols. From The Bahamas: Theodore Eylett. From Trinidad and Tobago: Meiling Esau and Robert Young. From Canada: Jamaican-born Kirk Pickersgill and Greta Constantine; and from Nigeria Mai Atafo.

“The last few months have forced us to engage our creative muscles in ways we have never before. The live experiences that defined our content simply evaporated, and so we were challenged to rethink everything,” said McDonald-Whyte, the Observer' senior associate editor, lifestyle & social content.

“Working through a crisis to bring new ideas to the fore meant that we had to strengthen existing relationships and forge new connections across the world.” she said.

Alysia Moulton-White, assistant vice-president, Sagicor group marketing, described the Observer Webinar series is an example of innovation at its best.

“The tremendous knowledge shared by the various guests over several weeks was nothing short of extraordinary. We are happy to be part of something that has brought light and life to many entrepreneurs, SMEs, businesses and individuals alike,” she said.

“The historic virtual fashion show is an amazing triumph for our designers — local and abroad. All will be able to attend this fierce runway show no matter where they are. This is how you pivot! Congratulations, O team,” said Moulton-White

Andrew Ellis, brand manager, H&L Rapid True Value, said his company was equally excited to support this new digital platform for lifestyle content.

“The last few months have been about business unusual, and like the Jamaica Observer, we know the importance of winning through digital innovation,” said Ellis.

Avadaugn Sinclair, regional marketing manager, The Best Dressed Chicken, was also effusive in her praise.

“This is a challenging time for everyone, but we believe that if we are going to grow strong we need to be even more creative and connected to our purpose. The lifestyle content produced by Novia McDonald-Whyte and Observer, celebrating design, art and thinking, is an example that we are all working for better days.” s

The fashion show is the latest in a series of virtual events hosted by the newspaper featuring experts and new voices in everything from retail to self-care.

REGISTER NOW/FREE

https://bit.ly/virtualfashion