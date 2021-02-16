Observer mourns passing of well-loved retiree Vera Levy

Jamaica Observer workers were yesterday still mourning the loss of their colleague, Vera Levy whom they described as a warm and special woman who always spared a thought for the less fortunate.

Levy, who, on her retirement on May 1, 2020 was assistant pre-press supervisor, served the Observer for 24 years. She passed away on February 8 after a battle with cancer at the age of 60.

“I was deeply saddened by Vera's passing. She was not only my co-worker, she was my friend,” said Brian Johnson, assistant operations manager who worked with Levy for her entire time at the newspaper.

“She loved working at the Observer and was well-respected by her co-workers. She was a special lady who saw the best in people. I want to offer my sincere condolence to her family. May your soul rest in peace, my friend,” Johnson said.

Ian Watkis, pre-press technician, who worked beside Levy for years, described her as a “friend and mentor, someone who is fair in her judgement when asked her opinion on a subject”.

Levy, he said, was “a defender of truth and was always looking out for the less fortunate and abused. Her passing has left a gap in my life and room to think back on some of the things we shared to make myself a better person”, Watkis said.

Lawrence Chambers, who also worked in the Pre-Press Department with Levy, said: “I am heartbroken on a trillion levels, knowing I will never see or hear Vera again. I spent 23 years in the same building with her, and I am shocked and deeply saddened.”

Press Operator Devon Samms recalled that he had a close relationship with Levy. “We would talk about any little thing. She was a sister, a mother, a friend, and family to me. I sadly miss her, she is gone too soon from the Jamaica Observer family. RIP, Vera.”

Ewan Cole, maintenance technician in the Production Department, said Levy's passing was a sad day the Press and Pre-Press departments and the Observer family in general.

“To me, sister Vera was a very moody person, but when you engaged her in a conversation you got to know the best of her,” he said.

Press Supervisor Patrick Williams said: “Vera was a very hard-working and good woman who always had a pleasant smile. She was like a mother figure to me when I started working at the Jamaica Observer.”

Press Operator Coleman Goodrich, who said he had known Levy for the past 23 years, commented: “Vera was not just my co-worker, she was a very good friend. She always loved to encourage me to go to church and get married. Rest in peace, my friend.”

His colleague, Garth Davis, said Levy's passing had hit him deeply because he knew her before he joined the Jamaica Observer. “For almost three decades she was the consummate adviser, very helpful and compassionate, to name a few. She will not be forgotten anytime soon because of the person she was. My colleague, my friend, we miss you. Sleep well, you're in a better place,” said Davis.

Ricardo Stamp, senior press supervisor, said he felt as if he had lost a sister.

“I'm still in disbelief at her passing,” he said.

Christopher Jackson, press operator, described Levy as a warm-hearted human being who was very passionate about education.

“There were times I would go to her and ask for advice on how I go about getting a loan to assist with school fees and she would say, 'Jacko, just call over suh and tell Shawna. I will co-make for you, man.' She was also a principled person and very outspoken too. May her soul rest in peace.”

Pre-press Technician Jason Kirby remembered Levy as someone with a warm heart, humble and approachable.

“With her it was a case of who you met is who you got... very genuine heart,” he said.

Operations Manager Barrington Barnes described Levy as “a great lady who was dedicated to her work and was always on time”.

Maintenance Technician Dwight Henry said Levy was a no-nonsense person who did her work to the best of her abilities. “She will be missed, as she had a good heart.”

Traffic co-ordinator in the Advertising Department Kadisha Pusey, said: “Vera was a very understanding person. She was one of my go-to persons when I needed help; in fact, she never said no. She never gave a bad reaction. When I found out about her illness I was happy to know that she had given her life to the Lord. I would share prayers and Bible scriptures and she found joy in receiving them. She was a fighter, a strong woman, and she will be greatly missed.”

Maureen Brown, quality assurance supervisor in the Advertising Department, described Levy as a woman of great value.

“She did not speak a lot, neither did she speak loud, but she commanded your attention when she spoke. I have known her for over 15 years and today I am still in shock. She would go above and beyond her duties to assist me. I could call her late at night just to ensure that an advert was on a page. Vera, rest well, we will meet on the other side. A beautiful rose was picked,” said Brown.

Administrative assistant in the Production Department Marsha Wright said Levy was “an amazing person and exceptional human being”.

She extended condolence to Levy's family and assured them that her thoughts and prayers are with them.

Press Room Attendant Everol Kelly recalled that he worked with Levy for 21 years.

“We always had a good relationship. She was always punctual for work. She was dedicated to her job, children and grandchildren,” he said.

“Vera was ill a couple times before but was able to overcome her illness. I was very surprised to hear of her passing. Gone, but not forgotten. Vera, may your soul rest in peace. My condolence to her bereaved family.”

Gavaskar Lawrence, press operator, said: “Vera was an exceptional team player, one who was reliable and dedicated to her job. She had a beautiful heart that was so compassionate and kind. Vera was the kind of person who was confidential, humorous and friendly. She was like the mother we didn't have, a friend, motivator, and the lady in the bunch. I looked forward to working with her each night. Now that she has departed, she has left us with a space in our hearts that no one else will be able to fill. I will miss her dearly.

“Sleep in perfect peace, my friend.”

Kayann Williams-Henlon, assistant advertising manager, said: “Every time I asked Vera to do something for me her response was always 'Yea man, mi will try,' followed by her little laughter. She fought her illness with as much courage as she could. If only love could heal, but we are comforted with the fact that you are at peace. Rest well.”

Executive Editor — Publications Vernon Davidson remembered Levy as a dedicated and reliable team member who applied herself to her job with professionalism.

“Vera was also a very calm person whose warmth and friendliness endeared her to all of us who worked closely with her. My heart sank when I heard that she was ill, but I felt some amount of encouragement when I spoke to her after her operation and she assured me she was feeling much better,” he said.

“I will miss her, and extend my condolence to her family.”