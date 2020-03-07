Observer Photo Editor Bryan Cummings passes

Jamaica Observer Photo Editor Bryan Cummings lost a long battle with cancer last night. He was 56.

Cummings, who joined the Observer in December 1994, was known mostly for his coverage of sports, particularly track and field, and provided coverage of many Olympic Games and World Championships over many years for the newspaper.

In July 2012, Cummings and co-authors Hubert Lawrence and Michael Grant launched the book, The Power and The Glory, the world's first comprehensive illustrated history of Jamaican athletics.

The book contains pictures and speeches from as way back as 1928.

Guest speaker at the launch was then Jamaica Olympic Association President Mike Fennell.

“Bryan was easily one of the best photographers to have worked in print media in Jamaica,” Observer Executive Editor - Publications Vernon Davidson said last night.

“While he distinguished himself as a sports photographer, he also provided our readers with excellent coverage of Jamaican life in the areas of news and human interest photography which not only added vibrancy to the newspaper's pages, but also earned him many accolades at the annual National Journalism Awards staged by the Press Association of Jamaica,” Davidson said.

“The Observer editorial staff were particularly pleased that he was able to join us at our Christmas lunch last December, despite the fact that he was ailing,” Davidson added. “We extend our condolence to his family, especially his sons Adam and Nicholas.”

Observer Senior Associate Editor Pete Sankey said Cummings “put up a brave fight with his illness and will surely be missed. He loved his craft, and his work will surely be remembered, especially his coverage of the Olympics and the World Championships”.

Cummings, who was actually born in Guyana, lived in Jamaica for most of his life. He attended Munro College, which he represented in track and field.

Before joining the Observer he worked at the Jamaica Information Service.