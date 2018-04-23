Observer readers already in love with first black royal bride-to-be, Meghan Markle

Jamaica Observer readers have made it plain they are fully with Meghan Markle, the first black royal bride-to-be, after her half-brother Thomas Markle launched a blistering verbal attack on her late last week.

In the first batch of 55 readers who responded to a story on the attack, only three persons sided with the sibling who accused Prince Harry's American fiancée of forgetting “her roots and her family” and “acting phony”.

In an interview with British newspaper, Daily Mirror, Thomas Markle, who lives in the US state of Oregon, hit out at his half-sister for allegedly losing touch with relatives in recent years after finding fame as an actress.

“She is giving the greatest performance of her life,” he was quoted as telling the publication in the interview published Thursday. “She is acting phony. Once she got into Hollywood she turned into a different person.”

Thomas Markle, who has previously bad-mouthed Meghan, appeared to be especially peeved that he was not invited to her wedding set to take place next month in a Windsor Castle chapel in front of 600 guests, with a further 2,640 people to receive the royal couple on the castle grounds.

Thomas claimed to have spent many weekends together with Meghan caring for their dementia-stricken grandmother from 2009 to 2011. He is the latest relative on her father's side to go public on the apparent family rift.

Half-sister Samantha Grant has given interviews and posted messages on social media concerning the fractured relations.

Still, the half-brother said he hoped senior royals might step in to ensure he and other relatives get invited to the wedding.

But Observer readers had no time for the would-be princess' critics, apparently enamoured with her from the time she chose Jamaica for her first marriage to film producer ex-husband Trevor Engelson in 2011.

One reader, who calls him/herself JDG, noted that former United States President Barack Obama suffered a similar attack from half-siblings after he became the first black man elected as the most powerful leader of the free world.

“It never fails. Once a member of the family becomes famous, a step-sibling and even a sibling wants to pull them down in the public's eyes. Let us not forget President Obama's half-brother (by his father's side) who was up there with Donald Trump to malign the POTUS who was not even up for re-election. Some of these relatives need to be permanently sidelined,” said JDG.

Following are some of the comments posted to the Observer website:

Powerman392: Why not discuss it with his sister Meghan Markle first before going public with it?

VivstaXtruth: Exactly...

BlueMountain: We must say - STOP IT THE MEDIA!!!!!! Let's not be used as the wedge!... In case the Observer didn't know, there is a prejudicious campaign in motion to abort the marriage of the British Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, a biracial woman who has a black mother.

lindel davis: This is all about MONEY. Bet my last dollar he was paid for this interview. Always great when family gets along fine, but if this is not happening, best to move on and wish the best for each other.

Bobo: Why didn't the brother go public before?

Ricky general: He want some of the spotlight. Him pocket small, him a look a thing. Lol, even if she invite him she probably have to buy him a suit & a plane ticket.

mrman: She doesn't owe you anything, don't sit down and wait on handouts from your family members just because they are doing well, go and create your own destiny.

Chapter 1: Doubtful Thomas need fi goh look wok and fi get the entitled parade.

makailla1: Step a side, leave her alone with yuh bad mind self, half brother.

Kajh: That's why you all not invited. Too much drama. Blessed: Fi real...and go embarass the woman…but kuh him to.

Clirey: Come on bro, you could have at least waited, until after the wedding, to begin to wash your family's dirty laundry in public.

Really: The jealousy of these half siblings is not surprising. They were not in contact but now that the Lady is becoming famous they want to hang on to her coat tails. Let her live the way she wants and back off as your gross stupidity, grudge and envy are glaring now that you have stooped so low.

Will Munroe: An invitation, so he can be there to crash the wedding? NO.

Chapter 1: Or tief sinty.

Blessed: Go siddung one side and leave di lady alone! A who yu? Sigh.

Sylvia Griffin: And after all that he wants invitation sigh.

cherryl: Why would you want an invitation and you weren't considered an invitee in the first place? Yuh behaving eggs up, man.

Ricky general: Him remind a some ppl whe stop by you house and see a pot pon you stove and want tek up residence.

cherryl: Ha ha - yeah the never ending conversation. lol.

Edgerton Brown: That is how she strikes me too, a phony.

Katie K: I also get that vibe, but whether it's true or not he shouldn't be airing his family's dirty linen.

Defender: Looks like the dutty half of him is her brother?

...?: They all phony. The dumb herd need royals to believe in.

j: That's why the half brother and sister were not invited. Always some family member trying to cause problem. How is the senior royal family going to convince her to invite troublemakers? LOL. You cannot force someone to invite you to an event to which you are not welcome. Every family have these kinds.

hapley63: Everybody on here said it for me. Family is supposed to be great, but unfortunately, family can also leave you in shock. It's as if them trying to spoil her business.

Ellydeedo: Report like this is not strange, Markle is just another human being like anyone else on the planet. Everyone have their own different characteristics. Every family have a problem within it, whether they are movie personalities, queens, princesses, kings or anything. It used to be published in the various newspapers in England that Princess Diana used to drive out from the palace to ordinary restaurants and shops. That kind of behaviour was below Royal standard according to British so called elites, but that was what she wanted and enjoyed and it had never made her lesser in character than any other member of the Royal Family. The norm in this World is that when we've got international recognition, anything negative that we've done is used to discredit us. Markle's brother should not have attempted to discredit her, especially at this time in her life. I think his tongue is a bit too tall, that's my opinion.

DDT: The half-brother said he hoped senior royals might step in to ensure he and other relatives get invited to the wedding. So this is the issue? You want to attend the wedding? Get over it boss; if she didn't invite you then she don't want you there. Sounds very harsh but it's the truth...I speak from experience and hold no grudge against my family members.

Randy: I think Meghan did well not to invite him. Talk about trash.

Verona: Adam bway yu must sorry yu did let out yu tongue.

Not a soul deh pon your side pappa. Wi no like bad mind. Yu a put down yu sista yet a look invite. You have just shown the world who you are and that is probably why you were not invited. Hush!!

Mike Graham: I am sure Cinderella's stepsisters said the very same things after she got the prince. Please let us allremember that Meghan is the black sister.

G.W.G: Obviously he has not done much to uplift himself. So he want to tear down his sister.

Cloud King: Maybe him go clear him throat when the pastor say if anyone have any reason why these two should not be joined in holy matrimony. Mek him stay weh him deh yaa.