Ocean hotel clears air on Kalina Collier matter

Ocean Coral Spring hotel has responded to what the resort said was concern being expressed in mainstream and social media about its accommodation of a former United States airline employee who accused Jamaican authorities of kidnapping her and treating her badly.

Former JetBlue airlines employee Kalina Collier was later fired by the airline, after it emerged that she had fabricated information. It also emerged that Collier had returned a positive test for COVID-19, was under quarantine at the resort, and was under the hotel's care for two weeks.

Ocean Coral Spring, in a statement last week, said it was aware of the recent reports at the resort located at Coral Spring in Trelawny, north-western Jamaica, but insisted that it did no wrong.

The resort maintained that it did not break the rules in respect of coronavirus mandates and stipulations laid down by the Ministry of Health, and wanted to ensure the public that it complied with all protocols.

“Ocean Coral Spring has observed and continues to observe the highest COVID-19 health and safety protocols, complying with international best practices and the specific protocols outlined by local authorities.

“In line with this policy, once the Ministry of Health and Wellness confirmed Ms Collier's COVID-19 positive test, Ocean Coral Spring, following the protocols and instructions established by the Jamaican health authorities for any guest who has tested positive, provided Ms Collier a complementary 14-day in-room quarantine and the hotel staff was dedicated to protecting her well-being under the aforementioned protocols during this period.

“To respect and protect the privacy of Ms Collier, as we do with all our guests, Ocean Hotels refrained from making any public comments on the matter during the period.

“We welcome the thorough explanations and clarifications on this matter from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the Ministry of Tourism, comprehensively debunking malicious rumours. We would like to express our gratitude to the Jamaica Government and our full support to the health protocols Jamaica has put in place to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic.

“Ocean Hotels remains committed to protecting the health and safety of all our guests and team members as we provide world-class service, accommodations and amenities commensurate with our status as one of Jamaica's leading resorts,” Ocean Coral Spring said.

Many people lashed out at Collier for bringing Jamaica's name into disrepute, some even calling on Jamaican immigration officials to ban her from entering the island ever again.