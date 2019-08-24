Ocho Rios Orchid Society gives back
The Ocho Rios Orchid Society is still basking in the success of its 27th Annual Orchid Show which it described as a delightful family event.
The show, held earlier this year, featured “breathtaking orchid displays complemented by dance items, fashion show and several booths showcasing a wide array of craft, clothing, jewellery and myriad plants”, the society said in a news release.
Known for making donations to various organisations from the proceeds of the show over the years, the society allocated funds from this year's event to:
* Our Lady of Fatima Church Feeding Programme;
* Exchange All-Age School;
* Ocho Rios Baptist Church Feeding Programme;
* Mustard Seed Communities; and
* St Ann's Bay Hospital.
President of the Orchid Society Andrea Davidson stated that she and her members were pleased to be able to make the contributions and “will continue to do so in the future”.
“Through these donations the members hope that they would have made a positive contribution not only to these organisations but to the people that each one serves,” the society said, and expressed thanks to the patrons who continue to support the show annually and whose patronage has helped to make the donations possible.
