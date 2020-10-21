OECS, Jamaica cooperating on consumer protection rights

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC) — The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) says it will be executing several initiatives aimed at improving the consumer protection environment in the subregion, as a result of funding being made available under the European Development Fund (EDF).

The St Lucia-based OECS Commission said the 11th EDF funding will allow for activities aimed at building capacity and improving efficiency in consumer affairs public offices in the member states, as well as providing public advocacy support.

The OECS groups the islands of Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts-Nevis, and Montserrat, as well as Anguilla and the British Virgin Islands.

In a statement, the OECS Commission said that it held discussions with the Jamaica Consumer Affairs Commission (CAC), which is recognised for best practice in the region, with well-established databases and online applications for serving consumers.

It said that the discussions with the CAC was for its mobile app, which was launched in December 2019, and to explore possible areas for collaboration to support member states in advancing consumer protection in the region.

OECS Director General Dr Didacus Jules said he sees this collaboration as a critical step to strengthening the business environment in the eastern Caribbean.

“The 11th European Development Fund gives the region an opportunity to advance in critical sectors, one of which is consumer protection. We must ensure that all players in the business sector are represented fully so that we can build a formidable business space in the region.”

The OECS Commission said that the process of realising a true single economic and financial space, as outlined in the protocol of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union (ECEU), necessitates a fully functioning framework in consumer protection.

It said having recognised this, the commission is committed to bringing to full operation the Consumer Protection Framework for the OECS that had been developed in 2017 and involved research and recommendations for eight member states.

Since then, the OECS has provided support to member states in developing the legal framework and, to date, two member states — St Lucia and Grenada — have passed consumer protection Acts,” the commission noted.