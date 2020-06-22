Of Paramount importance

Hugh Graham, managing director of Paramount Trading Jamaica Limited, speaks with Patricia Miller, owner of Aunt Pat's Bar located on Waltham Park Road, across from Paramount's factory.

Paramount Trading is among a coalition of companies championing 'For Our Bars: For Jamaica', an initiative that is injecting nearly $30 million into the MSME sector to support more than 1,800 community bars across the island as they reopen following weeks of closure due to COVID-19.

“Small bars bring so much life to local communities,” said Graham. “From one business to another, we understand that we're all in this together, so support is needed. Bars are important to the wider economy, and so helping them to recover from the blows of COVID-19 is more than just a gesture — it's a responsibility.”

The coalition also comprises Red Stripe, Pepsi Jamaica, Celebration Brands Limited, Desnoes & Geddes Foundation, and Jambisco. Through the programme, bar owners will receive products including hand sanitisers manufactured by Paramount.