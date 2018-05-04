Off-duty cop shoots at windscreen wiper, injures motorist

A police constable sent motorists and pedestrians into a frenzy when he discharged his firearm following an alleged altercation with a windscreen wiper in Liguanea, St Andrew, yesterday.

In a video, which has since gone viral on social media, the windscreen wiper, whose name is being withheld at this time, explained what supposedly caused the incident.

“Mi did a walk up, but mi don't go a him car; mi stand up. Him turn on him wiper; mi seh bossy, 'Everything good, wi nah come a your glass.' Him select up him gun suh mi seh, 'Bossy wah that fa? A weh yah guh do, kill mi inna di morning ya?' Him seh him nah tek nuh check from nuh man,” he said in the video.

The man said what followed was not expected, as the cop parked his car by the nearby service station before exiting the vehicle.

“Him start run mi dung; when him run mi dung now, him select di gun and start fire it. When him fire it off a mi, a whistle it whistle cross mi ears suh; whistle cross mi ears, and it end up inna one woman car,” the man alleged.

The police have since issued a statement that it is investigating the shooting incident, which occurred at the intersection of Old Hope Road and Barbican Road about 8:30 am.

“The St Andrew Central Police have commenced investigations into a shooting incident involving a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF)... A female civilian was shot and injured during the incident and is receiving treatment at hospital. The incident has since been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and the Bureau of Special Investigations (BSI),” the statement from the JCF's Corporate Communications Unit said.

Yesterday, INDECOM Assistant Commissioner Hamish Campbell told the Jamaica Observer that an investigation is under way into the matter.

“From the current enquiries we've made we know that it was an off-duty officer who was in his motor vehicle and an altercation occurred between him and one of the men who tend to do the windscreen wiping.

“From that dispute the officer exited his vehicle and a further altercation occurred, and the officer drew his firearm and fired a shot. That shot struck a woman who was in her own car leaving Sovereign Centre and so she received a bullet injury to her leg and into her abdomen,” Campbell said.

He added that INDECOM investigators were at the scene all morning and afternoon yesterday collecting statements from witnesses, and other evidence from security guards and other members of the public.

“We're looking for CCTV (closed-circuit television) as well as a forensic examination of the scene and the vehicle which the lady was in when she was injured,” Campbell stated.

He said once the investigation is completed, INDECOM will have a full consultation with the director of public prosecutions, write her a report, then liaise with BSI and come to a decision of the next step.

