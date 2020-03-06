Officials: No Chinese entering island via Kingston Harbour

THE video and images of a lifeboat docked at the Kingston Harbour, which shows persons disembarking and getting into a vehicle, are of nationals of several countries who left a container ship on a lifeboat to get food supplies, the marine police confirmed yesterday.

In footage from an amateur video, one woman could be heard exclaiming, “See di get away van deh a wait pan dem. Me nah come outta di building, see di white van deh a wait pan dem,” while another said, “Jesus dem gone spread it now” (in reference to COVID-19).

A post on a popular social media blog stated: “Chinese docked on the waterfront being provided with supplies; two of the occupants were driven away in a white bus and everyone is currently uneasy. Not sure whats going on or why they able to pass [the] coast guard”.

The Marine Police, however, told the Jamaica Observer that the vessel has been docked in the Kingston Harbour since February 24 and that the personnel were not from China, but were in fact from territories such as the Philippines, Ukraine, Bulgaria, Russia, and Sweden. “They came off to get food, they went to the farmers' market to buy produce and then they went back,” the police stated.

Mayor of Kingston Delroy Williams also dismissed the rumours, tweeting that there were no submarines in the Kingston Harbour.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Dr Christpher Tufton also addressed rumours that there are cases of the COVID-19 in the island.

“As of March 3, Jamaica has had no case of COVID-19. I am stressing that because there are so many rumours out there. I just want to reassure the public as soon as the clinical team determines that there are, the public will be informed because we are not hiding anything. If there is a case, we will let you know,” he stated, as he updated the Standing Finance Committee of Parliament about the situation.

He also outlined that since the issuing of the travel restrictions for five countries, there have been 195 travellers who have visited countries of interest prior to arrival in Jamaica, and that 52 persons were refused landing.

The minister said 77 were landed and quarantined at home; 71 have completed the 14-day observation period and have been discharged, and the remaining six persons are being monitored in quarantine.

Another 66 were landed and placed at a national quarantine facility, and to date 43 have been discharged from these facilities. Currently, 23 persons remain in a national quarantine facility, and there is no one in isolation, Dr Tufton emphasised.

— Alphea Saunders