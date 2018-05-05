Olivier Road in St Andrew closed until Monday

A section of Olivier Road off Constant Spring Road in St Andrew will be closed from 8:00 pm today until 4:00 am on Monday.

The National Works Agency (NWA) made the announcement in a release yesterday, stating that the closure is to facilitate the excavation of the roadway to install two manholes and pipelines, as part of the sewerage and pipeline project being undertaken as part of the Constant Spring Road Improvement Project.

It will also allow for an investigation into the location of underground utilities to unearth prospective obstacles to the progress of the road rehabilitation project, the release said.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the National Works Agency Stephen Shaw said that the exercise is an important component that will provide useful information as to what lies beneath the surface of the road.

He said, too, that the work will not only advance the sewerage and pipeline segment of the overall project but will also help to prevent undue damage to the utility network while the road reconstruction progresses.

During the closure, NWA said motorists wishing to access Olivier Road from the direction of Long Lane will turn left, at Manor Park, onto Norbrook Drive, continuing onto Norbrook Road and exit onto Olivier Road in the vicinity of the Norbrook bus terminus. The opposite will obtain for individuals travelling from Shortwood Road towards Constant Spring Road, the release said.

There will be no access from Constant Spring Road onto Olivier Drive, except for individuals wishing to access East and West Strathmore. Discount Pharmacy will, also, only be accessible from Constant Spring Road, the release said.

The release said Constant Spring Road is one of five legacy projects that is being rehabilitated as part of the Major Infrastructure Development Programme. As part of the project, 3.5 km of road will be widened to include improved drainage, traffic management systems and new sewer and water mains.

In the meantime, NWA advised motorists using the road during the period of closure to proceed with caution and to heed posted warning signs.