PHOTO: On the lighter side...

Though the recent rains associated with the passage of different weather systems have put a damper on the lives and livelihoods of many Jamaicans — bringing with them death, damage and destruction — three men are seen here enjoying a light moment in yesterday's downpour on the Pamphret main road in St Thomas. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

