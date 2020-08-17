One dead in St Elizabeth crash

One man is dead and two others are being treated at hospital following a motor vehicle collision on the Park main road in St Elizabeth yesterday.

The dead man has been identified as 27-year-old Romaine Foster of Paradise district, St Elizabeth.

The Santa Cruz Police report that about 11:15 am Foster was a passenger in a Toyota Wish motor car that was travelling towards Santa Cruz. The driver of a Toyota Yaris motor car, which was travelling in the same direction, allegedly attempted to make a U-turn and collided with the Toyota Wish.

The police were summoned and the drivers of both vehicles, along with Foster, were taken to hospital where Foster was pronounced dead and the other two men are being treated.