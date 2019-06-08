One dead; police ask 11 others to come in

The Kingston Western Police Division yesterday urged the remaining 11 men on its wanted persons' list to turn themselves in.

The warning came hours after the 12th man on the list was gunned down in Trench Town on Thursday.

Police reported that approximately 4:00 pm, 20-year-old Javaine Elliott, otherwise called 'Ricky', was standing on Third Street when gunmen men approached him and opened fire, hitting him several times.

He was taken to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Elliot was wanted in connection to the murder of Kimani Keating who was murdered on September 17, 2018 on Fourth Street. He was also wanted in connection to another shooting in the community. It is alleged that Elliot was a member of the Sock Gang.

“Come in with your lawyer or your pastor. We don't want because persons want to get rid of you [that] you become a statistic on our murder list,” a Denham Town police spokesman advised.

Police say ongoing gang violence in Trench Town has made it a hot spot in the division.