One killed, several missing as heavy rains hit Haiti
PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) – At least one person was killed and five others missing, after heavy rains caused flooding in the commune of Cabaret, west of here, the Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) has said.
It said that the torrential rain was also responsible for the damage to the Bethel Bridge.
In a statement, the DPC expressed sympathy to the relatives of the victims and said it wanted to take the opportunity to remind residents of the areas of the risk of floods, rock fall, and landslides as a result of the rains.
The Municipal Council reported that several houses had been flooded, putting families in difficult situations. It noted also that “these floods are the result of bad management of the environment and urbanisation in these areas since 2010”.
It said despite the interventions of the town hall, the commune does not have sufficient resources to correct this situation and is calling on the Central Government to intervene urgently to protect and save lives, particularly as the hurricane season begins on June 1.
“The Municipal Council calls on the population to be vigilant and cautious and to obey the security instructions of the authorities. The Municipal Council also encourages residents to respect building principles and to behave better in their environment,” it added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy